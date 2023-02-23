Home Sports Camino de Santiago in Gran Canaria, the most beautiful stages
Sports

Camino de Santiago in Gran Canaria, the most beautiful stages

by admin
Camino de Santiago in Gran Canaria, the most beautiful stages

Il Camino de Santiago in Gran Canaria it is a wonderful trek where you can see many different environments in just a few kilometers.
It is located on the island of Gran Canaria, it is about 66 kilometers long, to which we must add some unmissable detours.

Camino de Santiago in Gran Canaria, the most beautiful stages

It can be done on foot or by bike, but it is by walking that you can reach the most beautiful areas, inaccessible to bicycles.
It goes from the lighthouse of maspalomasin the south, to the Cathedral of Gàldar in the north, where it ends in front of the statue of Santiago de Compostela.
Two 15th century sailors did it first, who were shipwrecked here and traveled the island to build a small church dedicated to St. James, to thank him and seek their fortune for their return to Galicia (and eventually they did).
There are 3 stages, approximately 20 km each.
It can be done in all seasons, even if it could be too hot in summer.
Here in the gallery the most beautiful things you encounter on the Camino de Santiago in Gran Canaria, which we describe in more detail in this article.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Sant'Orsola autarchic and ambitious "But the plant problem is holding us back"

You may also like

Swimming and protein |

Nantes out of the Europa League after their...

F1: Max Verstappen fastest on first day of...

Happy Casa Brindisi, company note

Inter, Lukaku goals and smiles with the newfound...

Football regulator can’t be sledgehammer, says Premier League...

Noemi Bocchi tells herself: “I have abdominal diastasis”....

Clippers, Russell Westbrook speaks: I’m ready for this...

Juventus, Calvo: ‘Appeal to the guarantee college next...

Turin and Rome chasing goals: two ideas that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy