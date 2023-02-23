Il Camino de Santiago in Gran Canaria it is a wonderful trek where you can see many different environments in just a few kilometers.

It is located on the island of Gran Canaria, it is about 66 kilometers long, to which we must add some unmissable detours.

Camino de Santiago in Gran Canaria, the most beautiful stages

It can be done on foot or by bike, but it is by walking that you can reach the most beautiful areas, inaccessible to bicycles.

It goes from the lighthouse of maspalomasin the south, to the Cathedral of Gàldar in the north, where it ends in front of the statue of Santiago de Compostela.

Two 15th century sailors did it first, who were shipwrecked here and traveled the island to build a small church dedicated to St. James, to thank him and seek their fortune for their return to Galicia (and eventually they did).

There are 3 stages, approximately 20 km each.

It can be done in all seasons, even if it could be too hot in summer.

Here in the gallery the most beautiful things you encounter on the Camino de Santiago in Gran Canaria, which we describe in more detail in this article.

