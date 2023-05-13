There is not a single Camino de Santiago, but rather three passing through Spain.

In addition to the so-called Camino Frenchor the one that starts from Lourdes and arrives in Santiago de Compostela via Burgos and Leon, there are two others: the primitive, which starts from Oviedo and reaches Santiago de Compostela in 13 stages and has a length of about 320 km, and The Northern Wayby all accounts the most spectacular, as it runs along the entire northern coast of Spain, between mountain peaks and the North Sea.

Well, I thought of going along the Camino del Norte, or rather, pedaling from Bilbao to Santiago de Compostela with my mountain bike, 800 kilometers of mountains with over two thousand meters in altitude since it crosses the Basque Country, Cantabria, Asturias and Galicia. I tell you about it in this article.

Camino de Santiago, stages and advice for doing it by bike

After Coast to Coast in Italy along the Parallelo 43 and the tour of Valdobbiadene and Proseccofor ‘my’ Camino de Santiago (here all of our items) I left from Bilbao, a wonderful town in the Basque country, full of life, culture, museums, nightlife and cycle paths. A visit to the Guggenheim and the nearby Sopelana beach (you can get there by metro even with bikes on board) (if you surf, take advantage of it, it’s a show). A cycle path starts from the city for the Northern Way, which leads first to Portugalete, where there is one of the few iron “hanging” bridges complete with a pulley, then to Beaten, a truly spectacular beach. From here begins the climb, quite tough because the Basque Country is no joke, up to Castro Urdiales, a medieval village overlooking the sea, beautiful.

What to see in Cantabria

Second stage, first city of Cantabria, is Laredo. Very touristic and sacred city, devoted to the Madonna, from which you can then reach the more intimate Santona by boat (5 minute crossing, they are well organized thanks to tourism). From here it is a succession of dirt roads overlooking the sea that take your breath away for their beauty, but also for the climbs to do, especially if on a mtb and with luggage. But every panorama deserves so much, it’s all very wild and natural, including plots of land with horses, donkeys, goats and cows let loose.

The first city that welcomed me was the elegant and regal Santander, one day is not enough to visit it all, but I think it is truly one of the liveliest and most beautiful cities in Spain, including the sea. Milestones also those of santillana of the mara well-kept medieval town (to the point of looking like a reconstruction, but it is not) and Comillas, where you can visit the house built by Gaudì El Capricho – unique in northern Spain, between the mountains and the sea. What a show!

The most beautiful cities of Asturias on the Camino de Santiago

After San Vincente de la Barquera, you enter Asturias. A much wilder region of Cantabria, characterized by much more impressive mountains, steeper roads, a nature of great impact, with woods, marshes and often uncultivated vegetation, and a much more rainy and cooler climate. A region famous all over the world for its Sidra, a fermented apple which is consumed a bit like beer: there are cellars scattered almost everywhere, with a long tradition, and with many different aromas.

First stop was plains, a city that can be reached by crossing a real forest. Llanes is truly a jewel: medieval, each building is in stone, it has a marina where people and fishermen gather and a historic heart, with a fortress and a cathedral (Basilica of Santa María del Conceyu) covered in flowers. From Llanes, take a road that runs alongside the sea. The path passes through private farms, where the owners purposely leave the gate open, it winds through fields, woods and mountains overlooking the sea.

Ribadesella it is a small tourist town divided into two parts connected by a long bridge: the first, port, is the most touristic, with bars, restaurants and streets dedicated to strolling.

From here we start again with many climbs and many dirt roads (it is the hardest section, it ends in Luarca) and we arrive in Gijon. If I could, I would have stopped at least two days to enjoy the city: it combines a modern residential area full of services with a historic center enclosed in a well-kept island full of interesting things to visit, from the squares to the clock tower.

Finally we arrive in Paradise: luarca. A long descent took me to this all-white village overlooking the sea, still inhabited only by fishermen and farmers, who live by exchanging products and pleasures with each other.

The arrival in Galicia

To reach Ribadeo you cross the Dos Santos bridge, where you can admire a panorama Fantastic, made up of beaches, cliffs and the Ria de Ribadeo river. A small rest where you absolutely have to taste the Galician octopus before the crisis: the next stage, to get to Villalba, passing through Mondonedo, involves 89 km with a difference in altitude of over two thousand meters in total.

From Villalba (there is nothing, but there is no need because you will be dead) you reach Sobrado Dos Monxes: a short stage, about 65 km, flat, which cross woods and dirt roads, but without particular difficulties. Inside the woods you can meet natural wonders such as lakes, eucalyptus forests, animals of all kinds.

The Cathedral of Santiago and the Credential

Finally, the last stage, where the three main paths (the francès, the primitive and the northern one) converge: Arzua and then, at a certain point, Mount Do Gozo. To reach the top there is a succession of very steep climbs which each time seem to take you to the top, but in reality there is immediately another one waiting for you. But in the end, here it is, beautiful, the top. And from up there you can see the city of Santiago looking at you, with its spiers and its cathedral, ready to welcome you.

From now on it is impossible not to be moved, to then arrive slowly, with the bike by hand, up in front of the Cathedral of Santiago. Thanking the life that brought you there, making you discover wonderful things.

Camino de Santiago (Northern) by bike: what to bring

First, don’t forget the Credential. It is the card that is stamped in the various hostels where you stop to sleep and that in the end, in Santiago, will entitle you to collect the final certificate. You can ask by sending an email and a small offer to this link: Confraternity of San Jacopo di Compostella or buy directly from the starting points along the Way, such as Bilbao or San Sebastian.

Second thing, fundamental, download the App The way. You can find everything: itineraries, advice, hostels, services for pilgrims. It’s really well organized and now with the free data connection throughout Europe it saves your life when you don’t understand something, from the route to the overnight stay. Google maps are also useful, the “bike” service is active in Spain.

Finally, what to bring? I didn’t leave with suitcases, but with bags to attach to the bike with the bare essentials, above all two inner tubes and a chain in case of punctures or accidents.

How to embark the bike for the Camino de Santiago?

I decided to take my mtb on the plane: I discovered that on Amazon they sell cartons of suitable sizes (131 x 77 x 21) to contain the deflated bike, with pedals and wheels removed, to reassemble it by getting rid of all the packaging to reach the first hostel as soon as i arrived at the airport. With Iberia it cost me about 80 euros, with Ryanair 50.

