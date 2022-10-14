Pistoia

Another surprising result of Anna Maria Camoletto who in Pistoia won the Italian SF65 title of pentathlon summer launches. The standard bearer of Avis Atletica Canavesana won easily going to enrich her palmares already full of titles and best national performances of the category.

Camoletto threw the weight at 8.13, the puck at 21.40, the hammer at 34.33. With this performance he got the beauty of 1,112 points. Also in the short handle hammer he has touched the 1000 points and with the measure of 12.36 he has forfeited 930. Closing with the javelin (14.05), weak point, equal to 392 points. Podium also conquered by teammate Anna Liliana Perucca bronze with 2,386 points. Another joy for Avis is the second place among Nilver Perona’s SF80s. In the men’s sector note of merit for Alessandro Corradini fourth in the SM60 category not far from the podium. Canavesana second in the women’s Tosi Trophy.

In Alba, Pietro Musso’s victory in the Allievi weight should be noted. The Eporediese, trained by the young coach Zakaria Abourida, achieved his new personal best with the measure of 12.36. In the youth categories, last outing for Benedetta Falleti (Avis Atletica Ivrea) who ran the 200 Cadets finishing second in 26 ”40. The bronze of the Italian championships in Caorle on 300 hs she also committed herself to the weight, finishing in third place. For Athletics Rivarolo to report the eighth place of Benedetta Zucca Pol on the 60 Girls and the eighth of Agnese Martinetto in the long run. The track season will end next weekend with a multiple test event in Donnas.

Pistoia results, pentathlon throws SF65: 1. Anna Maria Camoletto (Canavesana) 3.826 points, 3. Anna Liliana Perucca (same) 2.386; SF80: 2. Nilver Perona (Canavesana) 1.891 (3.53, 10.94, 12.98, 5.62, 6.70; Tosi trophy classification: 2. Canavesana 8.103, 2. The Brotherhood 7.727, 3. Atletica Sandro Calvesi 7,676; pentathlon throws SM60: 4. Alessandro Corradini (Canavesana) 2,778 (9,76, 30,80, 35,76, 14,11, 21,34); ranking: 25. Canavesana 2,778. Results Alba, Students, weight : 1. Pietro Musso (Canavesana) 12.36; Cadette, 200: 2. Benedetta Falleti (Avis) 26 “40; weight: 3. Falleti 8.31; Cadets, 1000: 7. Tommaso Scalco (Avis) 2’51 “29; Girls, 60: 8. Benedetta Zucca Pol (Rivarolo) 9” 20, 14. Agnese Martinetto (idem) 9 “31; long: 8. Jack 3.50, 9. Pumpkin Pol 3.49, 15. Federica Marietti (Rivarolo) 3.29. –