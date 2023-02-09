Episode number 10 of the fourth season of Fattore Campo focuses on the repair market.

Never before has the Serie A winter transfer market been so still. Few incoming names, few outgoing names, some exchanges. Never like this year they will therefore be important courage and imagination (and a pinch of good luck that never hurts) because the margins of error are minimized.

Pisco, Roman and Rambo will face a role-by-role analysis of the main names that have risen or fallen in attractiveness after this winter transfer market session.

Happy listening: