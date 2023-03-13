The news spread that the Campania TAR would backtrack, banning all Eintracht Frankfurt fans from traveling. This is not the case: today the TAR only rejected the new precautionary request brought by the club against yesterday’s provision by the Prefect of Naples, which prohibited the sale of tickets only to fans residing in Frankfurt (a ban, therefore, aimed at around 800,000 people , instead of the 84 million Germans targeted by the first ban).

Today’s decision, therefore, only denies fans residing in Frankfurt the right to buy and therefore to attend the match against Napoli scheduled for next Wednesday at the Maradona stadium, but does not invalidate what was decided by the TAR on Saturday, i.e. that resident German fans in Germany, anywhere other than Frankfurt, they can buy tickets for Wednesday’s match.

This is the decree in full reading: