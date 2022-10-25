Original title: Campazzo’s agent: Had in-depth talks with the Lakers/Warriors, but they chose Schroder/Brother

Live it on October 25th. The Lone Ranger signed Campazzo with a one-year, $1.836 million non-guaranteed contract. In the 2021-22 season, Campazzo played for the Nuggets, averaging 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Recently, Campazzo’s agent was interviewed and talked about Campazzo’s experience of looking for a job during the offseason.

He said: “There were a few teams that were very interested in us and we were very optimistic at first. But then, because of the possible trades for Durant and Irving, everything was interrupted and nothing happened. Almost two months passed. , and then everything is different and we have fewer and fewer options.”

“We talked to the Warriors and it’s up to Iguodala to come back. If he doesn’t come back, they’ll sign Campazzo. And the Lakers, we talked back and forth 20 times, but in the end they picked Schroder. .”

“And then there’s the Mavericks. Their problem is that because of the salary cap and luxury tax, the operation has become more complicated. But Kidd named Campazzo, and for more than a month, general manager Harrison also believed that Campazzo was the one they wanted. the players you want.”

