Eileen Campbell has been voted Player of the Season in the Planet Pure Women’s Bundesliga. The attacker from SPG SCR Altach/FFC Vorderland prevailed 16 points ahead of her fellow striker Linda Natter, third was Lilli Purtscheller from SK Sturm Graz. Mateja Zver from champion SKN St. Pölten ended up fourth.

The ten coaches, sports directors and presidents of the clubs were entitled to vote. Campbell has scored 15 goals in 16 games for the third-league team this season.