How many have always dreamed of one motorhome lifestyle vacation, but panic at the thought of driving a large vehicle, of parking alone in open spaces, of not having the necessary equipment for a relaxing, fun and safe holiday? Traveling by motorhome can be a new, exciting, but for some also mysterious experience and capable of instilling a little fear.

The meeting with the camper is a match between dream, necessity and possibilitywhich begins with relying on the advice of experts such as those of ASSOCAMP, the National Association of Recreational Vehicle and Camping Equipment Operators: over 200 affiliated sales and maintenance professionals have drawn up a list of 10 curiosities that answer the many doubts and perplexities of those who want to approach this type of holiday for the first time.

Camper life: 10 things you don’t know you don’t know

“The camper is synonymous with a holiday in complete freedom with all the comforts of home,” he claims Ester Bordino, President of ASSOCAMP. “With the camper you travel together with your family, your partner or life partner or closest friends, as well as with your pets, but many still do not know this type of holiday and do not know what to expect from a recreational vehicle . We wanted to create this mini-guide because too many people still don’t know what a camper is like and what extraordinary holiday opportunities it can offer”.

The beauty of traveling by camper

The beauty of taking an RV trip is that you have it the freedom to go where you want, when you want: a weekend away, a few relaxing days at the beach or in the mountains, a week-long trip around Europe. In the camper we are protected, in a comfortable environment, while always feeling in direct contact with nature and with our surroundings. However, to consciously choose to live as a camper you need to erase all those perplexities that can be many for a neophyte, and ranging from the equipment of the vehicle to the way to use it in complete safety. For this reason, and to answer the curiosities of those who have never thought of a holiday on the road before, Assocamp has selected the 10 things to know about the camper that you don’t know you don’t know.

1. DRIVING.

They are large and often intimidating, but modern motorhomes actually drive like a normal car, paying just a little attention to the height. Most vehicles on the market can be driven with a B driving licence. Only some “maxi” size vehicles require a C or C1 licence.

2. SELF-SUFFICIENCY.

Water, electricity and gas: with the camper you can travel with all the comforts and without the worry of standing still in the dark or without the necessary energy resources, since it is designed to be an autonomous residential vehicle. On board there are service batteries that power the lights, the water pump, the refrigerator, the TV and other services, and with the solar panels they can be kept charged. There is also the gas bottle for the stove and the stove. A tank capable of holding a hundred liters is available to always have a reserve of water. And then there’s the wastewater collection tank.

3. IN COMPANY.

With friends, family, couple or alone. The camper is the tailor-made vehicle for everyone. There are vehicles that can accommodate up to seven people. And of course there is also room for dogs, cats and pets, to truly travel together. Just remember that safety comes first and therefore all passengers must always travel seated with their seat belts fastened: during the march it is not possible to sleep in the beds, cook or go to the bathroom.

4. COOKING.

Quick lunches or gourmet dinners, in the camper you can cook almost everything thanks to the kitchen equipped with gas stove with two, three, sometimes even four burners. Some campers even have an oven and grill. Then everyone has a refrigerator, often of generous sizeand a freezer that allows food to be perfectly preserved even when the temperature outside is very high. Read also what to bring and what you don’t need on a motorhome holiday.

5. SLEEP.

Comfortable mattresses and large beds, but without sacrificing living space, to sleep soundly and comfortably as at home. Today the camper offers various solutions for a journey in total relaxation, from beds with slatted bases to mattresses of the most varied types, to give maximum comfort and give a regenerating rest. The beds can be fixed, both double and single, in a real separate room, or bunk. The foldaway bed solution is very widespread, descending from the ceiling controlled by electric motors: just press a button and you’re done.

6. CONVENIENCE.

Don’t you like the idea of ​​going to the public toilets of campsites or beaches? No problem: in the campers there is a toilet, a sink and a shower with hot water, often in a separate box that doesn’t make you regret the shower at home. The waste water is then collected in special tanks which must be emptied into the dedicated wells.

7. BIKES, MOTORCYCLES AND… CARS.

Parking the camper and discovering the places on two wheels is one of the reasons that drives many to choose the camper for their holidays. The smaller vehicles, built on the basis of the van, can accommodate bicycles both inside, thanks to the rear doors, and outside, thanks to special bicycle racks. Traditional, larger campers have a load compartment that is often very large, so much so that it is called a “garage”, to house a few bicycles or even a scooter. On even larger vehicles it can be large enough to even fit a car!

8. STOP.

View of the sea, lake or snow-capped peaks, in the heart of the city or in the reserved areas of the natural parks: with the camper you can park wherever parking is allowed for cars, as long as the shape of the vehicle falls within that of the stall. It is preferable to choose campsites and equipped rest areas, where you can freely use outdoor equipment such as tables or awnings and where you can stop in complete safety, but you can also stop in the car parks (unless specifically prohibited and respecting the signs), as required by article 185 of the Highway Code.

9. SPEED.

Traveling by camper does not necessarily mean taking more time to get around. The engines of modern campers allow you to reach automotive speeds. Just know that with a camper longer than seven meters you cannot occupy the third lane of the motorway. Having said that, the beauty of a traveling holiday is also that of enjoying the journey, driving carefully above all because the braking distances on a heavy vehicle are longer than those of a car.

10. WINTER.

The snow offers unique shows to campers, who don’t give up the warmth of home even when traveling in winter. An efficient heating system allows you to face your holiday at low temperatures without discomfort. Generally these are gas or diesel systems that spread hot air through vents positioned in the vehicle, but some higher-end motorhomes have radiator heating very similar to that used in our homes. Read also where to go skiing by camper.

Now all that remains is to choose the right vehicle – between an overcab, semi-integrated, motorhome, van or minivan – and the destination, decide whether to travel in good company or alone and let yourself be guided by the desire to explore. Read also for further information the 5 camper models to choose from.

To find out everything about motorhome holidays Click here.

