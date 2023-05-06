Campobasso-Campodipietra: the third time and true sportsmanship, not a facade

It was way back in 2015 when the “upper floors” of the FIGC issued the rule according to which: “it is prohibited to have interlocutions with supporters during sporting activities (retreats, training, matches, ed.) and/or to submit to manifestations and behaviors of the same which, in situations related to the performance of their activity, constitute forms of intimidation, cause offense, denigration, insult to the person or in any case violate human dignity”.

Usual obtuse choices that demonstrate all the stupid prejudice of football institutions, especially in the light of what happened in Campobasso on this championship Sunday. Where the ultras not only and predictably call the team loudly to push it in view of the decisive last 90 minutes which may be worth promotion to Serie D, but also invoke the presence of the visiting team. Campodipietra is a bit like the Cinderella of the Molise championship of Excellence in which they lost all the challenges by a large measure for a total of 254 goals conceded. In today’s match the result says 19-0, but the whole stadium joins in a thunderous applause for the commitment with which until the end, net of the obvious technical limits, they have honored the championship with the clear intention of saving the sporting title of their team.

And it doesn’t end here, inside the pitch of the Romagna people, but continues in a bar adjacent to the stadium, with the same local ultras waiting for the away team offering various beers, compliments and an example of effective sportsmanship. A story that deserves wide coverage, but if some national web newspaper noticed this race, alas it was only to tell the negative record of Campodipietra, moreover putting the protagonists in a bad light, almost making fun of them.

However, thanks to the bad weather impending on Campobasso as in various areas of central-southern Italy, the supporters did not count on a large audience. About 400 fans present between the grandstand and North Curve Michele Scorrano. The rossoblu ultras show up for a banner displayed at the start of the game, a good scarf and the constant waving of two flags throughout the ninety minutes. On the singing floor the curve starts quite well, it is also noted for various homage choruses towards friends loosen up of Fasano, who have just turned 35. However, as the minutes go by (and the goals scored by your team) the decibels drop, so to animate the environment, fake charges are made in the Curve which, instead of bruises, cause big laughs among those present. Always noteworthy is the classic “Campobasso broken” which always makes inroads among those present, you can also hear various historical choirs and towards distrusted friends and in favor of the ultras movement in general.

All that remains now is the last act of the championship in the home of Turris, the team from Santa Croce di Magliano, a challenge that will most likely be played on a neutral field, to offer the widest possible participation to the public of Campobasso faith.

As easily understandable, no visiting fans in the dedicated sector, but a great lesson in dignity imparted by the away team and the Campobasso ultras, even if unfortunately who should learn from this, i.e. who commands in football, remains at most indifferent.

Francesco Passarelli

