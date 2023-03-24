We are at the return of these quarter-finals of the Italian Amateur Cup and on this beautiful sunny afternoon, al Romagna people of Campobasso the landlords and Formia face each other. Good crowd, considering the day and time, with around 500 present on the bleachers of the Selva Piana facility.

The home fans are always in their place: after the incredible defeat in the championship against Campomarino, I must say that there is a very good influx in their area, with an abundant hundred “active” supporters who color the sector very positively, with various flags waved throughout the game, joined to various two poles. Thumbs up also for the various clapping, which involves everyone present, the scarf made in the second half is also very beautiful, which also sees the lighting of a torch.

The presence in the away sector was very positive, around 200 Formian fans followed their team on this Wednesday afternoon; good numerical presence, while the chants are followed by a large part of the sector throughout the first half, but it is then in the second half that the decibels increase (thanks also to the draw of their team, which keeps alive the hope of qualification) and the chants involve all the sector.

As for their repertoire, various chants are addressed to the team, to distrusted friends while some teasing are dedicated to Sorana fans; the use of the drum that accompanies the choirs for the entire 90 minutes is very good.

Behind the patches of SSF, Gazzarra Ultras e Curve Coni Formia the color is not missing, made up of the various white-blue flags held high, to which are added two scarfs made in the first and second half. Even for the guests there is no shortage of torches and smoke bombs, especially lit after the team’s goal.

At the final whistle the disappointment is strong, nevertheless they applaud their players, some even in tears for this 1-1 with which they have to abandon the dream of winning the Cup and with it the promotion to Serie D.

On the other hand, it is a celebration for the Campobasso public who fly to the semifinals where they will meet the San Marzano team (first leg on April 5 in Campania, return on April 12 in Molise) and with the championship of Molisana Excellence sensationally reopened, keep this possibility warm it is not a hypothesis to be snubbed.

Chapter public order: at the final whistle the visiting fans are held for a long time inside the Romagna people but when I gain the exit, the situation is calm. The two groups of fans teased each other more for the opposing ideals than for the stakes.

Francesco Passarelli