Classic Easter advance for the football championships in Italy, which by emulation also affects the lower categories, therefore in Eccellenza Molise – for the occasion – the fourth last day of the season is played.

Al Romagna people a Guglionesi arrives from Campobasso followed by about eighty supporters, and I must say that they were a very pleasant and unexpected surprise. Their support for the team was largely positive throughout the 90 minutes, with the backing vocals punctuated by the use of a drum. Widely followed by much of their industry, the themes of their chants have ranged from classic support for the team, to the ultras movement in general. Someone even in dialect and last but not least someone made fun of the Campomarino fans.

I had seen a few photos here and there but appreciating them live, I have to admit that they could easily aspire to something more than Excellence and to compare themselves with other fans. Nice clapping and excellent waving of their flags, they also offer two scarves in both fractions of the game while, at the beginning of the game, they display a banner addressed to a Campobasso player, hit in the first leg by a racist epithet from an isolated Neroverdi fan from which they distance themselves; banner applauded by everyone present in the stadium.

Home crowd today not numerous, the downpour that preceded the dispute of the match has discouraged many, however, in the “active” area of ​​the North Curve Michele Scorrano a hundred boys are present; good performance for them, positive that many young boys are seen (also singing choirs), a sign that (despite yet another failure) the desire for ultras activism in this square shows no sign of diminishing.

Despite the wind, the flags are waved constantly, they are flanked 3/4 by two poles and an excellent scarf in the second half. Coming to the chapter of the choirs, we hear an old choir from the North in the Campobasso dialect, joined by the various classical choirs of their repertoire.

At the final whistle, the classic greeting with the team that arrives under the sector, not even the time to catch their breath that on Wednesday the boys will be back on the steps for the return semi-final of the Italian Amateur Cup against San Marzano, while with today’s three points, the wolves rossoblu bring promotion to Serie D even closer.

All calm between the two fans, at the final whistle cheers between one curve and another and a collective drink outside the stadium.

Francesco Passarelli