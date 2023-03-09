Home Sports Camron Smith at Players Championship spectators
Sports

Camron Smith at Players Championship spectators

by admin
Camron Smith at Players Championship spectators

OApparently, Cameron Smith is at a loss as to what to do Thursday through Sunday when the Players Championship takes place at TPC Sawgrass Stadium in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The Australian golf pro won this major event last year and has played every year since 2017. But like all his peers who switched to the Saudi Arabian-funded rival series LIV Golf, he will not be allowed to compete in the PGA Tour’s climax this week.

His contradictory statements make it clear that this ban bothers him. First he told the American magazine Golf Digest that he wanted to devote himself to his hobby of fishing these days before he went to Orlando next week for the second “Saudi tournament” of the year. But just a few hours later, fans on Twitter were able to listen to an interview with the 29-year-old British Open champion, in which he put it quite differently: “I’ll definitely watch it on TV. I think it’s a great event. I used to watch it when I was a kid.”

Since living in Jacksonville, his American home, is only a 45-minute drive from TPC Sawgrass, he is even considering mingling with the fans: “I would like to go. I don’t know how it would go down, but even if I go out there and watch and walk around in the crowd, it could be pretty funny.”

PGA Tour sticks to the hard line

Whether you still call this tournament with the highest prize money in the world – the total prize money is 25 million dollars (around 23.7 million euros), the winner receives 4.5 million dollars (almost 4.3 million euros) – the unofficial fifth major of the year can seems doubtful. Not only Smith, the title holder, is missing and cannot defend his success.

See also  Warm-up-Kane shot! Luke Shaw scored England 2-1 to reverse Switzerland- Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Mike Glemser: The hard fight of the paralyzed...

Bari-Venice: to hold on to dreams

FIFA President Infantino: Investigations into Suriname flight dropped

the fascination of skiing even in spring –...

Summer’s gift idea – “Swiss chocolate truck”

what happens with Bandecchi? — Sportellate.it

FIFA President: Suriname flight: investigation into Infantino dropped

On the trail of ‘Into the Wild’, 30...

Sauber is looking for identity between Alfa and...

Alba-Virtus Bologna | The situation and where to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy