Can a footballer convicted of sexual assault continue to play?

On Tuesday, the Reggiana football team, which will return to play in Serie B next season, he announced to have “reached an agreement” for the transfer on loan from Genoa of midfielder Manolo Portanova. The news is causing discussion because last December Portanova was sentenced in the first instance to six years’ imprisonment for gang sexual assault against a girl who was twenty-two at the time of the events (2021).

Portanova had chosen to be tried with the abbreviated procedure together with another defendant, his uncle, who had received the same sentence. Both had appealed and the appeal process is expected within the year. Portanova had since stopped playing for Genoa, while remaining part of the squad, which had already created controversy. In January Bari had tried to buy him due to the need to strengthen the midfield, but the negotiation had been interrupted and canceled due to the strong protests of the fans linked to his recent conviction.

In Reggio Emilia, on the other hand, the environment seems rather divided. The online reactions to his signing were mostly approving, also considering that for Serie B he is a quality player with room for improvement (he just turned 23). And those who approve the purchase cite in their defense the lack of a definitive sentence. Others, on the other hand, are protesting, or at least asking for a better assessment of the situation.

A high school teacher who has been a Reggiana subscriber for years wrote in a letter that is circulating a lot in the newspapers and online: «I know very well that every individual is innocent until the final sentence. But I also know, and just read the vulgar comments of many of our fans, that the woman who accused him has already been placed in the dock more than Portanova himself. […] In order to have a good player in midfield at a bargain price, Reggiana has chosen not to care about the sensitivity of all those fans who have expressed their opposition in recent days”.

The local section of the CGIL union also intervened and wrote: «We wonder if the decision to bring to Reggio a player sentenced to six years for gang rape with abbreviated procedure, albeit awaiting final judgement, is appropriate for the team of football in our city and does not raise questions on the merits of the message that risks getting across». The municipal councilors of Reggio Raffaella Curioni and Annalisa Rabitti they argue instead that “the procedural guarantees require that the other two levels of judgment be taken into account, until there is a definitive sentence”.

For now, Reggiana hasn’t disclosed anything other than the press release published on the site, and seems willing to proceed with the signing of the player, who has already joined the team’s summer retreat.

The discussions on the Portanova case also come a few days after the sentence with which the French footballer Benjamin Mendy, former Manchester City player and 2018 world champion, was acquitted of all eight charges of rape and attempted rape that had been riots starting in 2021. Mendy was subsequently arrested and later released on bail. He had always pleaded innocent, claiming that all relations had been consensual. In the meantime he was left without a contract and lost his place in the French national team.

