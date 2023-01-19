This season’s title race in the English Premier League is a thrilling one. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has been the Premier League’s surprise package so far, as the Gunners were top at Christmas and are showing no signs of letting up.

Manchester City has been multiple title winners in recent years, and Pep Guardiola’s class of 2023 will no doubt push Arsenal all the way in the race for this season’s championship.

How To Bet On The Premier League

Betting on the Premier League has never been easier due to the recent sports betting legislation in the USA. The laws were changed back in 2018, allowing states to make their own decision on the legalization of sports betting within their borders. As a result, 36 states have now legalized sports betting, up from 32 in 2021. That number is likely to increase in the coming years allowing more and more customers to take advantage of the new legislation.

You can bet on pretty much anything you please these days, too. From a single match result to the number of bookings and corners, the list is endless. The Premier League is a popular choice among punters, but Oddschecker also has the latest odds for NFL, College Football, and NBA.

Two-Horse Race For The Premier League Title?

At the time of writing, Arsenal and Man City look set to battle it out for the biggest prize on offer in England. Arteta is building something special at the Emirates Stadium, but the Londoners have come from seemingly nowhere to become genuine title contenders. Can they fend off Man City and win their first crown since 2004?

Prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, Arsenal was in stunning form. After a win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in mid-November, the club from the English capital moved five points clear at the summit and have only kicked on after the season resumed at the end of December.

The Arsenal faithful would love to see their team lift the famous trophy once again. The club has been starved of league success since the ‘Invincibles’ went unbeaten through the 2003-04 season under Arsene Wenger.

Arteta has an extremely talented squad of players at his disposal. The likes of Granit Xhaka, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Thomas Partey have all the experience in the world. The youth element is also huge at the Emirates these days. Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli – to name just a few – have bright futures ahead.

Man City will be relentless in their pursuit of Arsenal. After a couple of seasons battling with Liverpool at the summit, Pep Guardiola and his Cityzens now have a fresh face to contend with.

City is the reigning champions after their sensational title success last term. They were pushed all the way by Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, but an incredible comeback victory over Aston Villa on the final day saw them retain the Premier League title.

Since arriving in England, Guardiola has made a huge impact at the Manchester club. The Spaniard has won four Premier Leagues, four EFL Cups, and one FA Cup. However, the UEFA Champions League has eluded him so far.

As we enter the latter stages of the 2022-23 Premier League, watching these two slug it out at the top is sure to be a real pleasure. Arsenal may have the advantage right now, but Man City has the firepower to pounce on any slip-ups. The Gunners lead the way, though City can never be written off.

Newcastle Making Waves

All the talk has been about Arsenal and Man City battling each other for the Premier League title, but Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United should not be underestimated. The big-spending Magpies are well ahead of schedule, but could they be genuine title contenders this season?

Since the much-needed takeover was completed, Newcastle has been heading in the right direction. The Magpies made several big-money signings in last summer’s transfer window, and the spending is set to continue at St James’ Park for the foreseeable future. Finishing in the top four would be an incredible achievement, as United was battling relegation when Howe arrived at St James’ Park in November 2021. The expectation has risen and the fans will be daring to dream of a title.

When the Magpies rocked up to the Emirates in early January, they had suffered just one league defeat all season (away at Liverpool). Despite that, Newcastle was the underdogs at the Emirates. Still, they showed tremendous character and spirit to leave North London with a deserved point. The fighting performance epitomized just how far they have come in such a short space of time under Howe. Winning the Premier League this season may be a step too far for Newcastle, but United is sure to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come while the rich owners are in town.

What Has Happened To Klopp’s Liverpool?

Liverpool was fighting for the lot last season. They beat Chelsea on penalties at Wembley Stadium to win both domestic cup competitions and finished runners-up to Man City in a thrilling title race. The Reds also reached yet another Champions League final. Unfortunately, they were narrowly beaten by Spanish giants Real Madrid in Paris.

Instead of kicking on from an outstanding season, Liverpool has gone backward. At the beginning of 2023, the Reds were miles off the pace in the Premier League. With the likes of Newcastle and Manchester United flying, Liverpool could even miss out on a place in the top six.

<iframe width=”885″ height=”498″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/zHnvgWoHBAg” title=”Highlights: Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Defeat for the Reds” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

It is hard to put your finger on what has gone wrong at Anfield. We have seen a Liverpool collapse under Klopp before, but the Merseysiders came through the other end to turn themselves into a soccer powerhouse once again. Can they do the same in 2023?

The Other End Of The Table

Owing to the financial benefit of playing in the Premier League, avoiding relegation is paramount for the so-called smaller clubs these days. Naturally, the three promoted sides are always expected to go back down, but Fulham has other ideas this year.

Marco Silva’s men have spent most of the season around mid-table. They racked up a decent number of points before the World Cup break and returned to action in fine form with a resounding victory in their Boxing Day clash with Crystal Palace, although arguably the highlight of their season so far came in a 2-1 win over local rivals Chelsea. The Whites are in no danger of going down.

At the time of writing, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, the other two promoted clubs, are outside of the bottom three. The pair still have an awful lot to do but being above the dreaded line will give them plenty of encouragement going into the latter months of the campaign.

