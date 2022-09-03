Can challenge world No. 1 Wu Yibing at the center court of the US Open to create a miracle?

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-03 07:49

Today’s Arthur Ashe Stadium (US Open Center Court) will have a Chinese face, and he is Wu Yibing, a tennis player from Hangzhou. At the age of 23, he will attack the former champion and the current men’s world No. 1 Russian star Medvedev. According to the schedule, the game is expected to kick off at 8:30-9:00 this morning.

The first Chinese mainland male player to win the Grand Slam singles main match, the first Chinese mainland male player to break into the top 32 of the Grand Slam, in the first two rounds of this US Open, Wu Yibing continued to rewrite China The history of tennis. Today, can he set a new record again?

This is a global focus event, and Orange Persimmon Interactive will broadcast live pictures and texts. It is worth mentioning that Wu Yibing’s mother, grandparents, relevant leaders of Hangzhou Sports Bureau and Chen Jinglun Sports School, as well as the 2022 Provincial Games tennis champion and training staff, will also appear in our graphic live broadcast room.

At this year’s US Open, the Metropolitan Express carried out a detailed report on Wu Yibing’s game. I believe everyone already has a certain understanding of this local player. Where is Medvedev “sacred”? To be able to grab the throne of the world‘s number one from the “Big Three” shows that his strength is not simple. In the 2021 US Open men’s singles final, Medvedev defeated Djokovic 3-0 to win the first Grand Slam men’s singles championship in his career and become the first post-95s Grand Slam men’s singles champion.

When it comes to today’s game, Wu Yibing is as calm as ever. He said that “currently his physical fitness is good”, and he is very much looking forward to competing with the current world number one. When talking about Wu Yibing, Medvedev said: “He looks very strong, I will try my best to play, looking forward to a fierce game between us.”

US Open Men’s Singles Round 3: Wu Yibing VS Medvedev

Expected at 8:30 on the 3rd: CCTV-5 (live broadcast) Orange Persimmon Interactive (graphic live broadcast)