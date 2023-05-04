Can Curry be considered the greatest of all? — Sportellate.it

Few other players can claim to have changed the history of basketball.

When it comes to GOAT, or the best player ever, they name themselves more or less always the same two players, Michael Jordan e Lebron James. Someone occasionally brings up Kobe’s name, someone else thinks about the past and talks about Bill Russell or Wilt Chamberlein. But if there’s one name that no one ever mentions, it’s Steph Curry.

The number 30 of the Golden State Warriors, now in his fourteenth NBA season, has won everything there was to win, 4 rings, 2 consecutive MVPs, a finals MVP title and dozens and dozens of other awards. But when it comes to him, the speech often falls into an annoying stereotype. For many Curry is “just” the greatest shooter ever, a sort of robot who scores triples from midfield and plays with his mouthguard out of his mouth. But the truth is that Wardell is one of those players who changed basketball history forever. He changed the way of playing, of conceiving attack and defense; the very concept of a good shot faded with him. There is a pre-Curry era and a post-Curry era. And this is a medal that very few players can claim.

When Steph took his first steps in the NBA he was a lanky kid, with crystal ankles and one-of-a-kind shooting mechanics. His unique knack of letting the ball go on the lift rather than at his peak has totally messed up the way he defends on three-pointers, allowing him to score tons of points and three-pointers. But this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Over the years Curry has leveraged his overwhelming desire to compete to further improve himself. He has transformed his greatest strength into a decoy useful for fowling opponents. Because yes, Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter in basketball history, but he is also, in addition, an inimitable penetrator. Curry is able to read the game half a second in advance, understanding when and where to penetrate, forcing the defense to fear not only his shot, but also his game at the rim. How does all of this translate? That you have to leave a few centimeters to avoid being discarded like skittles at each penetration. And a few centimeters is enough for Wardell. Triple, 3 points, all at home.

Already in the distance the echoes of voices that have been going on for almost a decade now ring out: “Yes, he will also be an unstoppable triple machine, but in defense?”. There’s that too. Over the course of his career, Curry has built up an adequate physical structure to defend and his self-sacrifice has allowed him to build a very underrated defensive and rebounding game. Believing that Davidson’s skinny kid could defend against the tanks roaming the NBA a few years ago would have been utopia. Instead Curry has become, together with Green and Thompson, the pivot of one of the most efficient defenses in the history of the game.

Of course, great credit must also be given to Steve Kerr who with his work created a mechanism that at times was perfect and unstoppable. A system made of mutual knowledge, basketball intelligence and self-sacrifice. All characteristics channeled by his number 30 who, since the first season with Jordan’s former partner on the bench, has shown the way to his teammates. Over time, Curry has had the lucidity and humility to learn from his teammates and coaches to the point of improving even in those aspects of the game that weren’t initially part of his background. It is no coincidence that the first NBA title, dated 2015, saw the MVP of the Finals Andre Igoudala and his amazing defense. Kerr chose a veteran with little shooting but an encyclopedic knowledge of the game as the team’s emotional leader. And he did it because he needed the splash brothers, those known only for their three-point shooting, to learn and understand a famous assumption in American sports from one of the best defenders ever: “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins games.” This old and very famous saying by NFL coach John Madden has always been the symbol of the Warriors dynasty embodied by his number 30.

While he could have ‘only’ been an outstanding striker and rewritten the record books – which he did anyway – Curry has decided to put his body and energy to work for the good of the team. Show younger classmates that if he also fights like a lion on defense to win games, then everyone must. Trivially Steph’s greatness is all here. In his constant search for improvement and victory even at the expense of his selfish needs. And if the Golden State Warriors have become what they are, the merit is almost all of this attitude of its leader.

Curry, even when another generational phenomenon arrived at the Bay like Kevin Durant, he put the good of the team before his own. In the first months in which the number 35 had just arrived at Golden State, Steph took a step back and let his partner in the limelight, making him feel like the absolute star of the team. This although it was he, Curry, who was the two-time MVP. A humble attitude that would lead Durant to become a deadly machine of mass destruction in the Finals of the following two seasons.

Even when Golden State found itself in the bottom half of the NBA after 4 consecutive Finals, out of the playoffs, Curry thought about the good of his franchise. He didn’t force management into crazy trades to try and win again, he didn’t put pressure on anyone. He just continued to be the leader and showed the other great veterans what was the right thing to do. Wait, trust in the knowledge that they would come back up. And in fact, with the right time left to the management to work, here comes to Golden State Andrew Wiggins; now Looney and Poole mature; and here’s another title, the one against Boston.

Then another difficult season, this one still going on, marked by an embarrassing away record. With difficulty they reach the playoffs against the very young and hungry Sacramento pirates of coah Mike Brown, Kerr’s assistant coach for many years. 2-0 down in the series, defeated at home in game 6. The epitaphs for the reigning champions are already arriving, the hymns to celebrate the end of a dynasty. But once again we forgot that Curry is not a player like the others, he is one of the greatest. 50 pointsall-time record for a Game 7 and Golden State win.

Now for Kerr’s boys there is Lebron James’ Los Angeles. Just them, again against each other. Game 1 went to the yellow-purples at the home of the Warriors and the odes are already being heard again at the end of Golden State. It will be up to the 30 once again to postpone the end of his era for the umpteenth time.

Was it true glory? Not to posterity, but to us as witnesses of the arduous sentence. Steph Curry has shown once again, as always for 10 years now, that he is one of the greatest players to ever walk an NBA court. The best 3-point shooter in history, records crumbled everywhere. Yet his incredible shooting skills are only the last thing to evaluate to understand the greatness of a player that he does not have and will never have equals.