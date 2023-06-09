Can Fiorentina ask for a forfeit victory?

Hoax at 90 ‘for the Fiorentina which is defeated 2-1 in the Conference League final from West Ham. But he does discuss the episode that involved Christian Biraghi in the 33rd minute of the first half of the match. The purple captain was hit by an electronic cigarette, launched by the English fan sector. The item was handed over by assistant referee Carlos del Cerro Grande while Biraghi continued to play and ended the match with a showy head bandage.

“I hope someone does their job well”

“I don’t feel like saying things, and I don’t have to judge anyone. These are bad things and I hope there will be someone who will do their job well“, the words of the Fiorentina player on the throwing of objects from the stands of the Hammers that caused him a head injury. “We have a bad feeling inside, difficult to explain, we are dead inside because we are the ones who go on the pitch, but we take the fans with us, the people who in recent weeks have told us how important Fiorentina are,” added the Viola captain.

UEFA has the power to decide victory by default

President Rocco Commisso he pointed his finger at the referee. “What should I say? I expected that we could win this match, but there have been some cases on the pitch where the referee should have made up the differenceJovic with a broken nose, the other fact is that of Biraghi” said Commisso. But can Fiorentina ask for a table victory for what happened to Biraghi? According to the UEFA regulation, this sanction is conceivable if the referee finds that the match cannot resume regularly or that the player is unable to continue, which have not occurred. However, the regulation gives the UEFA Disciplinary Commission ample power to intervene and sanction in these situations. In fact then UEFA has the power to establish victory by default for Fiorentina.