Can Kylian Mbappé stand up to Paris Saint-Germain? Understand in three minutes

The captain of the Blues, Kylian Mbappé, had until July 31 at midnight to extend his one-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He did not do it. His current commitment therefore ends in June 2024. From January 2024, he will be free to join another club. This decision irritates the Parisian leaders, who intended to receive transfer compensation by selling their flagship player to another club before the end of his contract.

If this type of free start is not new – the Argentine striker Lionel Messi, for example, joined Inter Miami freely after the end of his contract with PSG –, it mainly benefits high-profile players. In the transfer market, not all footballers have the same weight in negotiations, as they do not all have the same market value.

Most footballers do not always have the opportunity to negotiate their employment contract. Rather, they seize opportunities when they arise. This leads to several abuses, mentioned by Christophe Lepetit, expert in sports economics at the Center for Sports Law and Economics, in the video above.

If you want to know more about the subject, we refer you to the analysis below.

Laetitia Limmois and Olivier Escher (motion design)

