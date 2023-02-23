Home Sports Can LeBron & Anthony Davis be trusted to get the Lakers to the playoffs? | SPEAK
Can LeBron & Anthony Davis be trusted to get the Lakers to the playoffs? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and Ric Bucher discuss whether they can trust the Los Angeles Lakers to make a playoff run. Bucher weighs in on the Lakers odds at making the playoffs and explains they can’t be trusted because there is no guarantee LeBron and Anthony Davis will play all their remaining games.

21 MINUTES AGO・Speak For Yourself・1:51

