The Mia-san-Mia at FC Bayern means something like: Nobody can do anything to us! But Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić have so far failed to prove that they know the way forward.

VA few weeks ago Thomas Müller, born in Weilheim in Oberbayern, was asked what exactly this My saint my, the club motto of FC Bayern Munich, actually means. His answer: “It is the self-image of a Bavarian that he knows that he is strong, that he can win. You can sweat and then enjoy yourself. The broad chest, which is also hairy in the case of the Bavarians of origin, which then, bathed in sweat, holds up the trophy at the end.”

In plain language: no one can do anything to us! This guiding principle has hardly anything in common with reality. The Unassailables are more vulnerable this season than they’ve been in a long time. Doubts eat into the club.