Can the record player Dardai save the club?

The record player of the Berlin football club is loyal to the club even in emergencies. Now the bottom of the Bundesliga team has called Dardai again – but the coach’s mission to stay up in the league has never been more unlikely than this time.

Pal Dardai hugs Dodi Lukebakio after Saturday’s 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart. Tilo Wiedensohler / Imago

Was it the first step on the way to what the Berlin followers, not without reason, considered a miracle? A 2-1 relegation duel against VfB Stuttgart is more than a mundane victory for Hertha BSC this season, with three games remaining in the championship. The Berliners are still bottom of the table, but since Saturday there has actually been something like hope again.