Canaan is Bartzokas’ wild card, Olympiacos prevails over Fenerbahce in game 1

Olympiacos makes the Peace And Friendship Stadium factor count and wins game 1 of the playoff series against Fenerbahce.

After a balanced first half, the Reds extend in the third period with a rant from Canaan and control operations in the last 10 minutes.

It ends 79-68, with Bartzokas’ men scoring 16 of the 29 attempted triples.

Canaan on fire in the decisive draw with 18 points (6/7 from three) in 18 minutes, excellent performances also from the usual Vezenkov (19+6+3 assists), from the center Fall (9+5+3 assists and 5 fouls suffered ) and McKissic (11 with 3 triples in the last quarter).

For the guests, Guduric’s 12 with 5 rebounds and 6 assists and Motley’s 15 with 7 rebounds, Pierre also did well with 13 points (5/7 FG) and 5 assists.