Controversy over indications: In 2011, the level of “low risk” was identified as no more than 10 drinks per week for women and 15 for men

Massimo two drinks a week and a reduction all court of alcohol consumption. After the recent green light from the European Union to labels with the inscription alert on wines, bitters and liqueurs, in these hours also the Canada is reviewing the its guidelines on alcohol consumption.

comparison with 2011 — The government agency Health Canada, in fact, has commissioned the Canadian Center on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) a new study to understand how much alcohol consumption should amount among its citizens. The result was therefore a decisive change of pace with respect to the same indications given last time in 2011when the level of “low riskwas identified in no more than 10 drinks a week for women and 15 for men.

he reports — Today, the report speaks instead of a maximum of two drinks per week, therefore accompanied by a general reduction in the consumption of alcohol among citizens. "At the basis of such a drastic cut – say the scholars who have developed the report – there are the scientific evidence provided by "best research" conducted in recent years". Better, of course, than what was stated in 2011. The intent, says the professor Peter Butt of the University of Saskatchewan, one of the members of the working group that wrote the guidelines, is "to present this evidence to the Canadian public so that it can think about your own alcohol consumption and make informed decisions. "Studies – continues Butt – show that no amount or type of alcohol is good for your health. It doesn't matter what kind it is: wine, beer, cider or spirits. Drinking alcohol, even in small quantities, is harmful to anyone, regardless of age, sex, gender, ethnicity, tolerance or lifestyle. That's why if you drink, it's better to drink less».

the skepticism of experts — Some experts, however, said they were skeptical of the new indications. According to them, in fact, “This type of research often does not consider other parameters related to general health of an individual and the well-being that can result from a conscious use of alcohol”. These words belong to Dan Malleckprofessor of health sciences at Brock University, who defined the national guidelines such as “irresponsible” and stated that they risk creating “anxiety and stressamong Canadians who once considered themselves moderate drinkers but now occupy a “high-risk” category.