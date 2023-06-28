Canada starts with a draw in Gold Cup

Canada had to settle for a draw on the first day of Group D of the Gold Cup. The highly favored Canadians only drew 2-2 against Guadeloupe in front of home fans in Toronto on Tuesday. First leaders of Group D of the North and Central American Continental Championships are Guatemala after a 1-0 win over Cuba.

In Toronto, Canada turned the game around after being 1-0 down at the break with a goal from Lucas Cavallini (49′) and an own goal from Meddy Lina (70′). In the third minute of added time, Guadeloupe, a non-FIFA French overseas territory, equalized with a Jacen Russel-Rowe own goal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

