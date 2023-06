Michael Andlauer should become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. A Canadian businessman succeeded with an offer to buy an NHL team for almost one billion dollars. The club reported about it on the website. The transaction still needs to be approved by the board of governors. However, the 57-year-old billionaire must get rid of his ten percent stake in the Montreal Canadiens before that. He also owned clubs in lower overseas competitions.

