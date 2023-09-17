Canadian F1 Driver Lance Stroll to Miss Singapore Grand Prix After Serious Qualifying Accident

Formula One driver Lance Stroll will not be participating in the Singapore Grand Prix after a serious accident in Saturday’s qualifying session, according to his Aston Martin team. Stroll crashed into the barriers at a high speed during the final corner of Q1, resulting in significant damage to his car. Debris scattered across the track, with one of the front wheels detaching from the vehicle. Although Stroll was able to exit the car unaided, he is still experiencing soreness from the impact. The team has made the decision to prioritize his recovery and focus on his return for the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend. Stroll, currently in ninth place in the drivers’ championship, will undergo a full medical assessment before resuming racing activities.

