Canadian Grand Prix first practice ended by CCTV failure at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

No driver was able to complete more than one flying lap before first practice was red-flagged

Venue: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal Dates: 16-18 June

Canadian Grand Prix first practice was abandoned because of a CCTV failure at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Governing body the FIA said it was impossible to run the session without the closed-circuit TV system, which is part of Formula 1’s safety apparatus.

The FIA said the CCTV was “not synced correctly and until the issue has been fixed we cannot run on track”.

Second practice has been extended by 30 minutes to make up for the lack of running and will start at 21:30 BST.

It will last for 90 minutes and conclude at 23:00 (18:00 local time).

The session was stopped before the CCTV failure as a result of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine stopping out on track with a lack of drive.

The CCTV system then failed before the session could be restarted.

The FIA said the CCTV “is a local installation and they are continuing to work to resolve the problem”.

Only 12 drivers had set one flying lap, and none were representative of competitive pace.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas was fastest, ahead of the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso and the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.