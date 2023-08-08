Home » Canadian Open: Andy Murray beats Lorenzo Sonego as Cameron Norrie loses
Sports

Canadian Open: Andy Murray beats Lorenzo Sonego as Cameron Norrie loses

by admin
Canadian Open: Andy Murray beats Lorenzo Sonego as Cameron Norrie loses

Andy Murray won the US Open in 2012 before success at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016

Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Canadian Open in Toronto after a straight-set victory over Lorenzo Sonego in blustery Toronto.

Murray, 36, beat the Italian 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 in two hours and nine minutes at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Scot previously won the tournament in 2009, 2010 and 2015.

British number one Cameron Norrie failed to progress, however, after he was beaten 7-5 6-4 by Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the first round.

The 27-year-old, who is ranked 13th in the world, had a first-set point on serve against De Minaur but he struggled with the windy conditions as his poor run of form continued.

Norrie then saved two match points in the second set before 24-year-old De Minaur sealed the tie on his third attempt.

Speaking after his game, Murray said: “I managed to sneak through the tie-break and after that he was obviously a bit disappointed, and I relaxed a little bit.”

The three-time Grand Slam winner had to save two set points at 5-4 on his own serve, and dropped the first two points of the tie-break, before he won a marathon 88-minute first set.

The second second set was more of a formality as Murray backed up an early break with two more and grabbed match point at the first opportunity.

Murray will face either Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime or Max Purcell of Australia in the next round.

“Obviously I’ve had success here in the past,” added Murray.

“It was a very long time ago, but I have good memories from this tournament. I love playing here and hopefully I can build a bit of momentum.”

You may also like

“Can Saudi Arabia create a high-level championship with...

the defender’s nightmare start with Napoli-breaking latest news

Haraslín: I have to give such a chance

Rays Ace Shane McClanahan Unlikely to Return This...

Julen Lopetegui out as Wolverhampton manager days before...

Champions League: PSV surprise Sturm in the first...

FC Barcelona | De Jong, MVP of the...

Nikola Vlasic definitely commits to Torino

Australia at the meeting of the quarters, England...

Mexican midfielder Edson Álvarez set to join West...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy