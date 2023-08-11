Home » Canadian Open: Andy Murray fights hard to overcome Max Purcell in Toronto
Sports

Canadian Open: Andy Murray fights hard to overcome Max Purcell in Toronto

by admin
Canadian Open: Andy Murray fights hard to overcome Max Purcell in Toronto

Andy Murray won the Canadian Open in 2009, 2010 and 2015

Andy Murray fought hard to overcome Australian qualifier Max Purcell to reach the last 16 at the Canadian Open.

The 36-year-old Briton beat Purcell 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 7-5 in two hours and 47 minutes in Toronto.

Murray will face Italian seventh seed Jannik Sinner for a place in the quarter-finals.

Also through to the next round is Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, 20, who defeated American Ben Shelton 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in his second-round tie.

The Spanish world number one will face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz after coming through a competitive encounter with 20-year-old Shelton.

There was little to separate Murray and Purcell in the opening stages and although Murray took the first set on a tie-break, world number 78 Purcell rallied in the second to force a deciding set.

Purcell, 25, went a break up early but three-time Grand Slam winner Murray held his serve at 4-2 down to start his fightback.

At 5-5, Murray was able to hold again and edge ahead before breaking Purcell’s serve in the 12th game of the set to win the match.

Meanwhile, Murray has spoken of his enjoyment at watching Alcaraz in action – especially when he is taking risks.

“The thing that I love about watching him is the freedom that he plays with, and part of that is youth, I think. I just hope he doesn’t lose that,” Murray told the ATP website.

“Sometimes it looks a little bit kamikaze, but he just is totally instinctive. And I love that.”

Both Murray and Alcaraz are preparing for the US Open, which starts on 28 August in New York. Alcaraz is reigning champion after beating Norwegian Casper Ruud last year to win his first Grand Slam title.

You may also like

Rapid has to live with a zero number

«Torino wants to strengthen itself, Ricci never on...

Spain vs. Netherlands live updates: Spain attacking early

Schranz after Dnipro’s two goals: In short, it...

Russia seeks to be the first country to...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered while Retrieving URL

Riley Greene’s Late Homer Propels Detroit Tigers to...

Conference League: Rapid can’t get past zero

UFC facing unfair competition lawsuit after veterans complaint

Danish Ajax Winger Darami to Join Reims for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy