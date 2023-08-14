Home » Canadian Open: Elena Rybakina felt ‘destroyed’ by tournament scheduling
Sports

Canadian Open: Elena Rybakina felt ‘destroyed’ by tournament scheduling

by admin
Canadian Open: Elena Rybakina felt ‘destroyed’ by tournament scheduling

Elena Rybakina wore strapping on her right shoulder during her Canadian Open semi-final defeat against Liudmila Samsonova

Elena Rybakina says she felt “destroyed” by the match scheduling at the Canadian Open and accused the WTA of “weak” leadership over the issue.

Rybakina’s quarter-final win over Daria Kasatkina did not finish until 03:00 local time on Saturday, with her semi-final defeat to Liudmila Samsonova delayed to Sunday because of rain.

Samsonova then lost the final to Jessica Pegula about two hours later.

“I’m not really happy about it, but it is what it is,” said Rybakina.

“I feel destroyed because of the scheduling and the whole situation.

“Unfortunately, players can’t do much in these situations. The decision isn’t really ours. The weather wasn’t helpful. So I picked up some injuries, but we tried to manage it and see how we’ll go from that.”

Rybakina’s win over Kasatkina lasted three hours and 27 minutes and the former Wimbledon champion wore strapping on her right shoulder during her defeat to Samsonova.

The Moscow-born player, who represents Kazakhstan, blamed the WTA rather than tournament organisers over the scheduling.

The 24-year-old is not sure if she will tweak her own playing schedule before the US Open begins on 28 August.

“I think that the most important is the WTA here,” she added. “Leadership [is] a little bit weak for now but hopefully something is going to change, because this year it was many situations which I can’t really understand.

“I have to see how I feel and evaluate the small injuries which I have now. I have to be smart in making any decision.”

World number one Iga Swiatek has previously expressed frustrations at match scheduling after her last-16 match and semi-final at the Madrid Open in May both finished in the early hours.

See also  Chinese diving team announces world championships list, including Cao Yuan, Quan Hongchan and other six Olympic champions - Teller Report Teller Report

BBC Sport has contacted the WTA for comment.

You may also like

Blue Jays Defeat Cubs 11-4, Varsho’s Homers and...

Guizhou’s “Village BA” Basketball League: A Unique Blend...

“Don’t sell players to the Russians, it’s money...

A Danish fan flies to Prague for a...

2023 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how...

Tang Jiali Joins Levanter Las Palas Football Club...

Bundesliga: Trio struggles with failed EC rehearsals

Maritime Safety | Salvage invests this year 27...

Real Madrid Signs Kepa Arrizabalaga as Replacement for...

Manager Sébastien Piqueronies extends with Pau until 2027

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy