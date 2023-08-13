Home » Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner and Jessica Pegula win titles with straight-set victories
Sports

Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner and Jessica Pegula win titles with straight-set victories

by admin
Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner and Jessica Pegula win titles with straight-set victories

Jannik Sinner and Jessica Pegula

Jannik Sinner and Jessica Pegula both cruised to straight-set wins in the finals of the Canadian Open.

Italian Sinner, 21, saw off Alex De Minaur 6-4 6-1 in 90 minutes in Toronto – including breaking the 24-year-old Australian’s serve on five occasions.

American Pegula won her final in Montreal, dominating Russian Liudmila Samsonova to win 6-0 6-1 in just 49 minutes.

It is a second WTA 1,000 title for the 29-year-old world number three.

World number 18 Samsonova faced a tough task to win the final after she finished playing little more than two hours earlier in her rain-delayed semi-final against third seed Elena Rybakina, which she won 1-6 6-1 6-2.

Sinner and De Minaur have played on five occasions and the Italian has won every match.

“It means a lot. It is a great result. This result makes us feel good, stronger and hungry to work even harder in the future,” Sinner said.

It is Sinner’s first victory in an ATP Masters 1000 final, having lost his previous two in Miami in 2021 and 2023.

He added: “I am proud how I handled the situation. Every opponent here is tough to play against. I felt the pressure, but I think I handled it very well.”

See also  Scamacca deal, Milan close to the coup! Juventus, surprise decision on Arthur

You may also like

Lecce, Salernitana and Sassuolo in round of 32,...

A right-footed shot, a header, a penalty and...

Motagua vs. Marathón: High Spirits and Challenges in...

NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard...

Barcelona opens season with turbulent draw

Spain fell with all the honors against the...

Alban Lafont (Nantes) after his injury against Toulouse:...

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Axel Disasi scores on his...

Penalties against Pilsen? Sometimes it works out that...

The Hundred 2023: Jamie Smith helps Birmingham Phoenix...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy