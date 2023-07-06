Canaries, 7 reasons to go to El Hierro island

at Canaries, the island of El Hierro it is one of the least traveled, yet it is one of the most interesting destinations to see in 2020. It also confirms it National Geographic, which has included the iron island of the Spanish archipelago among the 25 top destinations for next year’s travels.

Hierro is a place that makes you feel on the edge of the world, between forests and cliffs that host a surprising diversity of ecosystems.

Ecco what is there to see in Hierroand experience exciting adventures in the Spanish island.

7 reasons to go to Hierro Island, in the Canary Islands

“Once considered the westernmost tip of the known Earth, El Hierro is a case apart from the other Canary Islands”: this is how National Geographic introduces this gem of the Atlantic that it has included in its list of 25 destinations to visit in 2020. (Here we tell why it is worth going there even in winter.)

A world at the edge of the world, El Hierro is home to a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and a Global Geopark, a network of natural parks aimed at promoting and conserving the geological heritage of the planet.

Its lush and “primitive” appearance shows a diversity of ecosystems unique to our day: from lush meadows to rugged coastal cliffs, to lunar terrain. They cross the island routes hiking, some of which lead to spectacular viewpoints over the Atlantic Ocean such as the Mirador de la Pea. On the southern slopes the palm, fig and vine plants give way to the endemic pine forests of the Canaries.

In the western part of the island opens a slope dotted with secular juniper trees, sculpted by the wind into bizarre shapes. Off the southern coast of El Hierro, the crystal clear waters of the Marine Reserve of La Restinga-Mar de las Calmas, or Calm Sea, is considered one of Europe’s premier diving destinations.

El Sabinar and the junipers shaped by the wind

El Hierro is an island devoted to silence and peace, an ideal destination for those who want to get away from the noise to reconnect with nature and rediscover themselves. It boasts a relaxed and gracious welcome, ideal for walkers and lovers of nature, silence and slowness. Typical of this small world are the junipers (sabinar), trees twisted and shaped by the wind. El Sabinar is the symbol of El Hierro: a tree bent – but not defeated – by the impetuous air that sweeps the plain in the south-western part of the island.

Diving & whale watching attorno all’isola

El Hierro was declared a World Biosphere Reserve in 2000, but its seabed also hides wonders. The marine reserve descends with steep gradients up to 300 meters between submerged terraces, sandy platforms and caves.

It is a privileged site for diving with more than ten superior category spots, where the uniqueness of the volcanic scenery and the marine beauties merge. El Hierro is also the perfect place for whale and dolphin watching, as different species can be seen all year round. The island is a model of sustainable tourism and fishing and a laboratory of clean energy known throughout the world: the inhabitants obtain almost 50% of their energy from renewable resources.

The red sand beach

From Gran Canaria it takes 50 minutes by flight to get to the island of El Hierro. Also called the Isla del Meridiano, it is the southernmost island of Spain: a place to be discovered with the five senses, admiring its landscapes and being conquered by its calm.

To visit is Playa El Verodal, where you will feel the force of nature alive. The rocks are lava flows and the sand is red. Due to the agitated currents, swimming is not recommended: it is better to enjoy the splendid scenery from the shore, perhaps at dusk, looking towards the immensity of the Atlantic Ocean.

The natural springs

The island of El Hierro is a treasure trove of natural treasures. An easy itinerary of 7 kilometres, from Arenas Blancas beach to the source of Mencáfete, leads to the discovery of one of these treasures. Leaving behind the quiet of the stupendous beach where you can observe sea urchins, crabs and fish that live in the rocky pools on the seashore, you enter the heart of the path which passes next to Pozo de la Salud, a spring of water to which have attributed healing properties since the 19th century.

From here you enter the Integral Nature Reserve of Mencáfete, which is home to endangered species such as the cabezón herreño (a rare purple plant). The fresh waters of the Mencáfete spring, at an altitude of 923 meters, is the reward for those who complete the entire route.

Bike itineraries from the forests to the sea

Cycling El Hierro is an adventure with pedal strokes that begins in its capital, Valverde, located in the North-East. Once you enter the agricultural village of San Andrés, you take the HI-4 road to the crossroads that leads to the Hoya del Morcillo and the intact landscape of El Julán, one of those places that make El Hierro such a special island: it is a pine-covered slope in which only the hermitage of the Virgen de los Reyes and the lighthouse of Orchilla remind us that the locality is inhabited.

blue puddle

Charco azul is a natural pool located in the bay of El Golfo, a magnificent valley along the rugged coast. The wonderful pool it represents the result of the force of the elements – the fire of the volcano and the water of the sea – and it is one of the most spectacular and captivating places on the island to swim.

Easy to access on foot, with a wooden pier and a basaltic arch that overlooks it, it can also count on diving spots for daredevil visitors.

Port of La Restinga

On the southern side of the island of El Hierro is the last port of southern Europe. It is the port of La Restinga, dedicated to the sport and at fishing boats. Its depth varies from eight meters at high tide to two meters at low tide.

It has 22 berths equipped for boats up to 20 metres. She also has a dock and all the equipment to set sail on the Colombo route.

How will I arrive to El Hierro

To reach El Hierro from Italy you can take a flight to Tenerife or Gran Canaria and from here move with local flights, managed by the Binter Canarias airline or by ferry with Naviera Armas from Tenerife or through La Gomera.

I will sleep in El Hierro

You can stay in Tamaduste, the busiest holiday resort in El Hierro, along the road that leads from Valverde to the airport, just over 3 kilometers from the airport and 9 from the capital.

This small artificial bay is very busy in July and August, but the rest of the year has few tourists and is very quiet.

The northern part of the island of El Hierro is dotted with various villages. One stands out for its charm: The Llanillos. It stands out for its traditional flat-roofed houses. The beautiful gardens of these houses, full of flowers, also stand out. It is the ideal destination for holidays where you can savor the tranquility of the island.

Many of these traditional houses have been repurposed for the farmhouse. La Frontera is the right location if you are traveling with the family, it includes the villages of El Golfo and Sabinosa, where the sea is more accessible with natural pools and there are more equipped areas.

