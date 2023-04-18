Canaries, the sports to do on the islands all year round

The Canaries I am the paradise of sport outdoors, there are many sports to do all the year, for all tastes. On each island you can practically do all the physical activity you want, but some disciplines are particularly suitable, from trekking at the mountain bikefrom paragliding to open water swimming, from kayaking to orienteering.

There are many reasons why the Canary Islands are the perfect destination for adventure lovers, from the eternal spring climate ideal for outdoor sports to the majestic natural scenery of cliffs, forests and volcanoes. Here’s where to go and what sports to do in the Canary Islands.

Paragliding to El Hierro

The extraordinary volcanic landscape of El Hierro, the westernmost island of the archipelago, and its panoramas full of contrasts offer an unforgettable experience, especially when admired from the sky, in flight on a paraglider. The alicei that blow on the island are constant, guaranteeing stability and ideal conditions for gliding from above in a bird’s eye view: it is not for nothing that every year El Hierro takes place in paragliding competitions which attract enthusiasts from all over the world.

A great take-off point is the vetta of Two Sisters, which offers the possibility of jumping from different heights (1200, 1000, 800 and 600 meters) for various skill levels; whatever the starting point, hovering in the air you can admire the natural wonders of the Gulf Valley, from the beach of Arenas Blancas to Roques de Salmor, rocks and cliffs volcanic that emerge from the blue of the Atlantic Ocean, before landing in La Frontera.

For more information on the take-off points in the Canary Islands: hellocanaryislands.com/paragliding

Arrampicata to Gran Canaria, Tenerife and La Gomera

One of the main sport climbing areas of the Canary Islands is located in the Tamadaba Natural Park in the north of Gran Canaria: it is certainly the best spot on the island for climbing, with about 400 routes up to 40 meters in length. THE routes are well equipped and new ones are constantly being added, from routes for beginners to those of medium difficulty. Here you can experience the thrill that only vertical walls can give, immersed in an uncontaminated landscape with a luxuriant coniferous forest.

Also Tenerife offers unmissable routes for climbers: the longest ones are found in the north-east, between the steep mountains and deep ravines of the Anaga Rural Park. One of the most famous climbs is the one at Black Rock: located in the small village of the same name, it has well-equipped slopes, one of which, known as the “dark side”, is recommended in the summer to be able to face it at its best. Another very popular peak, and a real object of desire for expert climbers, is the Las Ánimas massif, with challenging routes.

Another unmissable spot for climbing, in the north of The Gomera, is the right side of Vallehermoso, with a memorable multi-pitch route: the Roque Cano, natural monument and symbol of the island, which reaches 250 meters. Climbing this peak is an adventure suitable for more experienced professionals, especially the western face: but it is after the most difficult climbs that the most extraordinary panoramas are conquered. Once you reach the top, you can sign the summit book which contains the messages left over the years by the best climbers.

Mountain bike a Fuerteventura e Tenerife

The Canary Islands are home to a huge variety of terrain and trails for mountain biking: mountain roads, forest trails, volcanic passes and adrenaline surges of all kinds, where the bicycle becomes the perfect partner for discovering spectacular places.

The unique arid panorama of Fuerteventura is revealed little by little on the cycle paths that lead from the village of Lajares to the town of Corralejo, in the north of the island: along the way, you cycle through majestic volcanic landscapes, with almost lunar characteristics, before landing along the coast, where you can admire the lighthouse of Tostón and the infinite expanse of wonderful beaches.

A route all ups and downs is the one that in Tenerife connects La Esperanza with the Izaña Observatory, from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias: after a short stretch of road, continue along the forest track of Los Ovejeros, then begin the steep climb up to the Observatory, at an altitude of 2,300 metres. Here, it seems to be on top of the world, with a 360-degree view of the Güimar valley.

For more information on MTB trails in the Canary Islands: hellocanaryislands.com/mountain-biking

Trekking and Orienteering in the islands

Getting lost, then finding yourself. The charm of orienteering is amplified even more if it is done in a paradise of biodiversity and breathtaking views such as the Canary archipelago. The variety of landscapes and terrains of the islands allows you to run on hills with gradients that put the “orienteers” to the test, immersed in pine and laurel woods. The Canaries offer one very varied range of routes ideal for both beginners and expert orienteers. The numerous maps available on the tourism board’s website show different types of orography, some above 1500 meters and others at sea level, for training following all the techniques of the sport; these orienteering maps are registered with the Spanish Federation of Orienteering and meet the ISOM 2000 specifications, with equidistance always 5 meters and scales ranging from 1:5,000 up to 1:15,000.

Open water swimming in the Canaries

The name says it all: deep-sea or open water swimming tastes like freedom. Total immersion in nature that this discipline offers increases stroke after stroke, for an almost spiritual experience, despite the effort (or perhaps thanks to it).

In the Canaries, the best spot for open water swimming is the Mar de las Calmas, to El Hierro: an expanse of calm waters nestled between the Orchilla lighthouse and the tip of La Restinga, a small fishing village and renowned diving location. The ideal conditions for practicing this sport mean that it is held here every year an event over the distance of 18 kilometers.

For those wishing to experience this thrill even without practicing cross-country swimming, they are present in the Canary Islands numerous natural pools, which make diving in the crystal clear waters of the Atlantic truly unforgettable; thanks to the natural conformation of these enclosed spaces, the seawater filters through without any human intervention apart from the addition of steps and walkways. The options offered by the archipelago are truly manifold, but among these they are unmissable three o’clock in La Fajana, in the north-east of La Palma: these pools are part of the same complex and you can therefore pass from one to the other in a few seconds, crossing the walkways that surround them.

For more information on the natural pools of the archipelago: hellocanaryislands.com/natural-pools/

