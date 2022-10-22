Home Sports Canavesane to the rescue Ivrea still wants to grow
IVREA

Ivrea, Quincitava, Rivarolese and Vallorco are in a decisive positive phase in the Promotion championship. The only Canavese team not to shine in the group now is Colleretto, but Mr. Luca Conta’s pedestrian team still has all the characteristics to recover and get back on top, as it deserves.

Returning to the four Canavese sisters, in the solitary top of the classification of group B there is a surprise Quincitava, with fifteen points scrapped out of the eighteen available, compared to five wins and only one defeat. From the parts of Giovanni Cipriano di Quincinetto, however, no one, rightly, is doing fancy flights, they are very focused on achieving the priority objective: a peaceful salvation. It’s nice to be at the top of the standings, but you have to look at the reality of the facts, as explained by the president of the Nerostellati, Luca Serra: «Happy at the moment, but maximum caution from excessive enthusiasm given the classification. We are missing twenty-five points to salvation, the goal is to get them as quickly as possible – explains Serra – then eventually we can think of other objectives. The team is giving the answers we expected and given the difficulty of the championship, it is now appropriate to put as much hay as possible in the farmhouse ».

Another team that is experiencing a positive moment is theIvrea, fresh from three victories in the last seven days: Valsusa, then Wednesday with Quincitava in the Italian Cup, with a lot of overcoming the round and third success on Sunday, the first at the Pistoni against the former leaders Druentina. Nine goals to the credit and one immediately, much better numbers than those of the first seven games between the league and the Cup: four goals to the assets and eight to the liabilities. Mister Giampaolo Tosoni is still not completely satisfied: «I am very happy with the week, we have found a balance and this is the positive aspect, but now this balance must be nourished with the improvement of the game and greater courage. Of the three victories in a week, the first half with Quincitava in the Cup we did very well, while cynicism prevailed against Druentina. Now we have two very difficult matches against Lascaris and again with Quincitava, two teams playing football – Tosoni affirms – it is important to give continuity to what we are already doing ».

Like Ivrea, also the Vallorco has just returned from a week seasoned with three victories against Grugliasco, Caselle in the Cup (the cuorgnatesi were eliminated, however) and Pianezza, with eight goals scored and three conceded, a sign that the team of sports director Efisio Cocco is slowly settling in to the new dimension. Very good too Rivarolese of mister Manuel Lami who, with the great success of Sunday race on Valsusa, obtained the third consecutive victory, but not in a week like Ivrea and Vallorco, but in three, with the grenades that overcame in order, Charvensod, Lesna Gold and precisely Valsusa, with only one goal collected by Caresio, last weekend, and six goals to his credit. The entrance to the playoff area which is now very close. –

Loris Ponsetto

