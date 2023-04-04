Celebrities from business and sport planned a Swiss cycling team with the potential to challenge the biggest professional teams. Right in the middle: the ex-Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg and the Olympic champion Fabian Cancellara.

In February of this year, Matteo Moschetti won the Clásica de Almería in the jersey of Q36.5. Dario Belingheri / Getty

For years there was no professional road bike team in Switzerland. Now suddenly there are two. Everyone involved emphasizes that this is not so bad and is even positive for cycling. But the Tudor and Q36.5 teams compete with each other for drivers, for starting places in major races and for sponsors. Bottlenecks are imminent.