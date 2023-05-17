Cancellation after storms in Italy

DFormula 1 bowed to the storm crisis in Italy and canceled the race in Imola planned for Sunday. After the heavy rains and floods in the Emilia-Romagna region, it is not safe to hold the Grand Prix, the racing series announced on Wednesday. “It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and security forces at this difficult time,” it said after consultations between the Formula 1 leadership and the responsible ministries, the regional administration and the Italian motorsport association.

The area on the Adriatic coast has been hit by severe storms since Tuesday. At least five people were killed. What is happening in his home region is “a tragedy,” said Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali. The tireless rescue workers are heroes that all of Italy is proud of.

“We wish you strength”

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the heavy rains and flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region. We wish you all strength so that you can get through this time safely,” wrote world champion Max Verstappen on Instagram. The Red Bull driver would have traveled to the start of the European season as the world championship leader.

“Much more important now: I hope that everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region will be safe in the next few days,” tweeted German Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg. “Strength and courage to all of you at this difficult time,” wrote Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. His team also sent their condolences to those affected. Like the Alpha Tauri team, the Scuderia has its racing factory near the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Alpha Tauri was “very concerned” about the consequences of the storms in the area of ​​​​the team’s headquarters in Faenza. So far, however, the team factory has not been affected by flooding. The racing team will do everything to ensure the protection of its employees. “The safety of everyone involved and the rescue measures have the highest priority at this time,” confirmed world association chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The paddock at the race track had already been cleared on Tuesday afternoon for safety reasons on the instructions of civil protection because a nearby river was threatening to overflow its banks. No Formula 1 personnel were allowed to work on the course on Wednesday either. The preparations for the Grand Prix were already severely delayed.

There were also serious concerns that the tens of thousands of fans would be able to travel safely given the floods, evacuations and closed roads. The parking lots around the race track had also turned into deep mud in previous years when there was significantly less rain.

In view of the situation, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini had already called for the race to be canceled on Wednesday morning. As infrastructure and transport minister, he spoke to the authorities and organizers of the Grand Prix, according to ministry circles.





In these days, all forces should be used to fight the storms and flooding, said Salvini from the right-wing populist Lega. In addition, it should be avoided that there is an overload in the affected areas due to the many visitors and cars.

The Grand Prix in Imola was planned as the sixth round of the season and should be the start of the European Formula 1 season. Whether the race will be made up for this year is extremely questionable. The calendar is already full. The classic in Monaco should continue next week. The guest appearance in Barcelona follows a week later.