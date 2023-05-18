Cancellation and outlook: Rafael Nadal announces the end of his career

Rafael Nadal has canceled his participation in the French Open and Wimbledon. The Spaniard is suffering from an injury and will miss Paris for the first time since his debut in 2005. In addition, he set the timing of his departure from the tennis stage.

Vhe sat next to a crying Roger Federer seven months ago as he played his last tennis match at the Laver Cup. Now he is going himself. Tennis star Rafael Nadal wants to end his glorious career in 2024. “Next year should be my last,” said the 36-year-old on Thursday at a press conference in his academy in Mallorca.

He also canceled his start at the French Open in Paris due to injury, and according to the current status, it should finally be over next year. “I can’t say 100 percent because you never know what’s going to happen. But my goal is to enjoy all the tournaments that meant something to me again next year.”

In his career so far, Nadal has won the French Open 14 times alone and celebrated a total of 22 Grand Slam titles. For the first time since his debut in 2005, he will not be able to compete in the classic clay court at the Stade Roland Garros and will also not be able to play in the coming months. This means that the long-time number one in the world cannot start at Wimbledon either.

Djokovic also not fit

Nadal’s cancellation of the clay court classic at the Stade Roland Garros increases Novak Djokovic’s chances of becoming the sole Grand Slam record winner for men with his 23rd title. At the Masters 1000 tennis tournament in Rome, however, the Serb was eliminated early this week. The top-seeded defending champion lost in the quarter-finals on Wednesday to number seven Dane Holger Rune 2-6, 6-4, 2-6.

Djokovic was apparently not physically fit, in the middle of the second set he had to take a painkiller. The Djokovic defeat ended a remarkable series: since 2005 at least the world number one or the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who was missing this time due to injury, was represented in the final in Rome.

With his waiver of the French Open and other tournaments in the coming months, he wants to give himself the chance to enjoy the coming year, said Nadal. He also announced that he would also like to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris – the tennis tournament at the Summer Games will take place on the French Open facility.