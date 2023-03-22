Home Sports Cancellation of “One Love”: DFB team in future with Germany armband
Cancellation of “One Love”: DFB team in future with Germany armband

Send with colorful messages of love, back to the future with black, red and gold: the German national team is playing again with a captain’s armband in the national colors on the way to the home European Championship in 2024. This was confirmed by the German Football Association (DFB) when asked by SID. The “Bild” newspaper reported about it first.

The DFB selection is following a suggestion from the new national team director Rudi Völler, who recommended moving away from the much-discussed piece of material after the World Cup theater around the “One Love” armband. “I would say from the gut: We should wear a captain’s armband in the colors of Germany,” Völler told “Sport Bild”.

Substitute captain Joshua Kimmich will wear the new, old bandage for the first time on Saturday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the national soccer team and on ZDF) in Mainz against Peru. It stays on the arm of the respective captain until the EURO. The bandage specified by the European Football Union (UEFA) should then be worn at the tournament.

The fan alliance “Unsere KURK” is reacting to the decision with great reluctance: “The DFB has meanwhile gotten itself into a situation in which it can hardly do anything right,” said Thomas Kessen, one of the spokespersons for “Unsere KURK”. the sports information service. “If this is supposed to be the sole result of dealing with the sporting failure, then we think that’s very thin,” said Kessen.

