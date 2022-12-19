The Mexican boxer had triggered a virtual storm in recent weeks, he closed the story.

Complex relations, in the last period, between Canelo, Messi and Argentina. The Mexican boxer, better known as Canelo, had triggered a virtual storm in recent weeks, has closed the story. After apologizing to Messi, he posted his compliments to the Argentine national team, on his twitter profile complete with a world “belt”.

CHAOS — “Congratulations, they deserved it” which takes away the rust of a story that began after Argentina – Mexico. It is well known that there is bad blood between the two countries. Inevitably, a decisive challenge for qualifying for the round of 16 could trigger chaos. And so after 2-0, the boxer doesn’t hold back his anger and vents it on social media. To unleash his wrath, the “tricolor” shirt on the ground. Messi kicked her as he took off his boots. it’s enough. The boxer threatened Pulce: “You must pray to God that you don’t meet me”. And it is immediately chaos. Felipe Melo, never tender with Messi, takes his defense. The Brazilian, speaking to TNT Sports Mundial invites the Mexican to silence. “A lot of respect for Canelo, I like boxing a lot. But she is a person who knows nothing about football and must keep quiet”. The dispute also includes “Iron” Mike Tyson, a former American boxer, the first heavyweight capable of unifying all the titles. Speaking to BBO Sports he leaves no room for interpretation. “There’s a guy called Canelo who threatened Messi. If he even touches him, I’ll have to get back in the ring.” See also Alarm in the Premier, more than half of the players are not vaccinated

PACE — There is still time for a surf before peace. Canelo protagonist of a question and answer with Aguero. So it is Mexican MP María Clemente García Moreno who draws up a proposal to declare Messi persona non grata in the country due to his disrespect towards Mexico during the World Cup. A stance that appeared exaggerated by the same colleagues who invited her to think about the country’s real priorities. Canelo himself will close the matter with a relaxing tweet.

“Over the last few days I have let myself be carried away by the passion and love I have for my country and I have made inappropriate comments for which I want to apologize to Messi and the Argentine people. Every day we learn something new and this time it is it fell to me”. So congratulations to Argentina, from a few hours ago.

December 19, 2022

