Canelo Álvarez Expands Business Ventures with New Taco Restaurant in San Diego

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the renowned Mexican boxer and investor, has secured his place as one of the highest-earning athletes in the world. Ranking fifth on the list, Álvarez’s annual earnings reached a staggering $110 million, thanks to his successful boxing career and investment ventures.

In September, Canelo made headlines when he announced the distribution of his VMC drinks in the United States. However, this is not the only business venture the boxing star has in the works. His brother, Ricardo Álvarez, confirmed that they have a new project on the horizon. Taquería El Pastor del Rica, an establishment currently operating in Guadalajara, will soon have a branch outside of Mexico.

Excitingly, the chosen location for the expansion is San Diego, California. According to Ricardo Álvarez, they are just two months away from opening the branch. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are almost ready to open here in San Diego. We come to change the history of tacos in the United States, we come to bring real tacos, as they really are in Mexico.”

Ricardo Álvarez, alongside his wife, has been diligently working on perfecting the culinary offerings at ‘El Pastor del Rica’. Their mission is to ensure that customers at the San Diego branch experience the true flavors of Mexican tacos.

With this new venture, the Álvarez Barragán family aims to make a mark in the United States‘ culinary scene, offering an authentic taste of Mexico through their tacos. The anticipation is high as they prepare to introduce the “true Mexican flavor with a Mexican taco” to American food enthusiasts.

As the opening date draws near, fans of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and taco lovers alike eagerly await the arrival of Taquería El Pastor del Rica in San Diego, hoping to indulge in an unparalleled Mexican gastronomic experience.

