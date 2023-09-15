Canelo Álvarez Open to Facing Terence Crawford in the Future: Julio César Chávez Weighs In

Canelo Álvarez Accepts Possibility of Future Fight with Terence Crawford

A potential showdown between Mexican boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford has been gaining traction among boxing fans. Julio César Chávez, a former Mexican champion, also weighed in on the hypothetical matchup.

During an interview with the YouTube channel Little Giant Boxing, Chávez classified the idea as crazy but didn’t hesitate to support one of the fighters. He expressed that Crawford is a great fighter, but he doesn’t believe the American boxer has what it takes to compete at 168 pounds, the weight division in which Canelo dominates.

Terence Crawford currently reigns as the welterweight champion, a category 14 pounds below Canelo’s 168-pound class. For a potential fight to happen between them, Crawford would have to jump three weight categories, skipping the super welterweight and middleweight divisions to settle among the super middleweights.

Even though Canelo and Crawford share similar physical attributes, including height and reach, Canelo’s extensive experience at 168 pounds could give him the upper hand. However, Crawford has expressed confidence in challenging the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Crawford, who became the undisputed welterweight champion after defeating Errol Spence Jr., is determined to prove himself by becoming a three-time undisputed world champion. Initially, Canelo refused to face Crawford, citing his stance on not fighting below 168 pounds. But Crawford’s willingness to move up in weight sparked a change in Canelo’s decision.

During an interview with boxing journalist Manouk Akopyan, Canelo acknowledged the criticism and opened the door to a potential fight with Crawford if it makes sense in the future.

In regards to his next fight, Canelo expressed that every fight is tough but believed he would emerge victorious against his upcoming opponent, Jermell Charlo.

While no official plans have been made for a showdown between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford, fans can hope that the possibility becomes a reality, creating an electrifying matchup between two boxing luminaries.

