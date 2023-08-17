Canelo Álvarez Showcases Fluent English Skills at Press Conference Ahead of Fight Against Jermell Charlo

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez Showcases English Skills and Prepares for Epic Showdown against Jermell Charlo in Vegas

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez isn’t just focused on defeating Jermell Charlo in their highly anticipated bout on September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Mexican boxing sensation has also been sharpening his English skills, which was evident during a recent press conference in Los Angeles.

‘Canelo’, who initially delivered his speech in Spanish, received a gentle reminder to switch to English. Adapting quickly, he confidently expressed, “I am very happy to be here again in a big fight. In a fight of two undisputed. Very grateful to everyone who made this possible… As always I will give my best in training to bring my best to the fight.”

Acknowledging the challenge ahead, ‘Canelo’ added, “I know it won’t be easy, but I like it. I like being in these kinds of fights to keep making history. Thank you all very much and I hope to see you there on September 30, wherever you are, showing support for these high-profile fights, because they are the ones that people want to see.”

Jermell Charlo couldn’t hide his surprise upon hearing ‘Canelo’ speak in English. With a chuckle, he exclaimed, “Man, who taught you English? That shit… is good. She already speaks good English.”

The fight between ‘Canelo’ and Charlo is an eagerly-anticipated clash between two undefeated champions vying for the Mexican super middleweight titles.

‘Canelo’ returns to the ring after successfully defending his titles against Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan in September 2022, and British fighter John Ryder back in May of this year. With an impressive record of 59 wins (39 by knockout) and only two losses, the Guadalajara native is determined to continue his winning streak.

On the other hand, Jermell Charlo, the middleweight champion as per the World Boxing Council, last showcased his skills in May 2022 when he defended his undisputed 154-pound championship by knocking out Argentine boxer Brian Castaño.

After promoting the fight in New York, the tour arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday, generating significant buzz and anticipation among boxing enthusiasts for the monumental showdown in Vegas.

Stay tuned for more updates on the ‘Canelo’ vs. Charlo fight, as these two boxing legends prepare to leave an indelible mark in the history books of the sport.

