Canelo sends a message to Benavidez: ‘I can do whatever I want’

Canelo Álvarez Speaks Out on Next Fight and Benavidez Challenge

Canelo Álvarez recently spoke to the media and addressed the ongoing challenge from David Benavidez for a potential fight. The boxer from Guadalajara, who recently defeated Jermell Charlo and continues to hold the super middleweight titles, stated that he is open to fighting in the months of May and September, but has yet to confirm an opponent for those dates.

Regarding Benavidez’s comments about him holding the belts hostage and not giving number one contenders the opportunities they deserve, Álvarez responded by asserting his position as the king and titleholder. “Well, look, you can say many things but at the end of the day, at this moment, I am the king and I can do whatever I want,” said Canelo, who currently holds a record of 60 wins and 2 losses.

While the challenge between Álvarez and Benavidez has not yet received the green light, fans are eagerly anticipating Canelo’s next move in the ring. Stay tuned for updates on his potential opponents for the upcoming months.

Share this: Facebook

X

