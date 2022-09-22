VARZI

The man who is the symbol of Varzi’s rebirth, divided by the third category, is a true Varzese who boasts a footballing past in higher categories. Lorenzo Canepa, 26, immediately showed his class in the grenade team that aims to excel in the league, driven by the support of many fans (there are more than 100 subscribers). The team of Mr. Federico Serra started with high gears, and at the baptism in the championship he trimmed a wide 8-0 at the Copiano, with a double from Canepa in a Chiappano seething with enthusiasm.

Experience in Spain

Technical and elegant midfielder, Canepa at the age of 17 wore the OltrepoVoghera jersey in D, then moved to Tortona Calcio in Excellence, and subsequently passed through Casteggio and Hsl Derthona, with whom he won the First Category championships and Promotion. After the experience with Derthona, the boy from Varese who lives in Voghera moved to Spain, for study reasons and temporarily left football until last summer, when the call from the new Varzi arrived: “I had been stopped for three years , beyond a few games of soccer. Varzi arrived at the right time to start playing again. There is a beautiful environment, with lots of people coming to support us, and there are great people in the management. We are in the third category, but we have a large following of the public and with Mr. Serra, we aim for a well-defined style of play, thanks to a rather high technical rate of the squad. We know that Varzi is the team to beat, we want to win by playing well, and always showing the right humility. I try to help my teammates and the coach, a humble, prepared person who puts his soul into it ».

During his studies, Lorenzo lived for three years in Spain, in Murcia, where he attended the university faculty of Physiotherapy. In January, he will return to Murcia for the last phase of his university studies, and will embrace Varzi again next season: «That in Spain was a very beautiful experience, which enriched me from all points of view. One of my best friends, Giulio, studied in Murcia and helped me settle in. In January, I will return to Spain for the last 4 months of internship, then my idea is to return to Italy. Therefore, I will return to play in Varzi for next season ». Today Lorenzo is following an internship at the Voghera hospital as a physiotherapist, but he lives football with the same passion and enthusiasm: “I was a bit disappointed when OltreVoghe didn’t confirm me, after the first year in D with mister Visca. I was convinced that I could express my qualities with greater confidence than in the first season, but in general I am happy with what I have done in football. Who knows if I had accepted to go to Parma at 13, maybe I would have made another career, but I have no regrets. I’d like to go back to higher categories, and I’d like to do it with Varzi ». –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI