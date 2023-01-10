Wenzhou Net News On January 8, the China National Breakdancing Team Trials was held at the National Extreme Sports Training Base in Nanjing, Jiangsu. Zeng Yingying from Cangnan performed well and was selected into the women’s group of the Chinese National Breakdancing Team.

The trials are sponsored by the Social Sports Guidance Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the China Dance Sports Federation. The round-robin competition in the women’s group of the selection competition started first, and 7 contestants competed in a 1V1 round-robin duel. The compact round-robin competition system is not only a test of the dancers’ dancing skills, but also a test of physical fitness. Every participating team member will do their best. After 21 fierce competitions, Zeng Yingying’s overall score ranked second, and the list of women’s teams of the Chinese National Breakdancing Team was also announced, namely Liu Qingyi, Zeng Yingying, Zheng Ziyan, and Peng Ying. The men’s team of the national breakdance team is also composed of 4 players.

According to reports, in the past, Chinese players participated in international competitions and often used names such as training teams. This time they formed the first truly national breakdancing team. For this newly established national team, the most important task this year will be the World Championships in Belgium in September and the subsequent Asian Games. The champions of these two events will directly qualify for the Paris Olympic Games. Zeng Yingying said that she pays more attention to the Hangzhou Asian Games held in front of her home this year, and the focus is on preparing for and participating in this comprehensive sports event held in Zhejiang for the first time.

“Since the end of January last year, we have been training at the National Extreme Sports Training Base in Nanjing.” Zeng Yingying said that she has represented the country in international competitions many times, and this time she was officially selected for the national team. Due to the impact of the epidemic, there will be almost no competitions in 2022, and there will be many competitions in 2023. “Now I am considered a professional player, and my main job is to train and compete. I hope that through hard work, I can achieve excellent results in international competitions.”

Zeng Yingying is from Lingxi, Cangnan. She is 170 cm tall and has a good athletic talent. She has liked sports since she was a child. When she was studying in Cangnan Middle School, she was a hurdler and triple jumper. In 2012, she was admitted to the Physical Education College of Ningbo University and began to practice hip-hop. She is a member of the Zhejiang Breakdancing Team in the 2021 Shaanxi National Games, and won a bronze medal in the women’s competition of the 2021 National Games. She once represented China in the women’s break dance competition of the first World Urban Games. In 2019, she won the runner-up of the CDSF Street Dance World Cup, the top four of the WDSF World Street Dance Championships, and won the China Street Dance League Cloud BATTLE BGIRL championship in 2020.

Under the background of the International Olympic Committee’s advocacy of Olympic rejuvenation, breakdancing will become an official event of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in 2020, and it will enter the National Games for the first time in 2021, triggering a round of breakdancing boom in China.

Zeng Yingying, a girl from Cangnan, was selected for the breakdancing national team

This year will compete in the World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games

Reporter Ye Haipeng

