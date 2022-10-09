Reporter Wang Wei reports Li Weifeng and his Guangzhou City team held a point against the attacking group headed by Kante. On the evening of the 8th, at the Mission Hills Football Base Stadium in Haikou, the Guangzhou City team won a 0-0 draw-compared to the first stage in Haikou, where they did not score a point, and when they returned to Haikou, the Guangzhou City team got a real result. 1 point. After the game, Guangzhou City team coach Li Weifeng revealed: “We have a very detailed arrangement for the four foreign players in Cangzhou. Every player on the field should have done a good job.”

As we all know, after joining the Cangzhou Lions, Kante smashed the Quartet, scored 6 goals in 5 games, and created 4 assists, which raised the strength of this team to a level, and before the match against Guangzhou City, The Cangzhou Lions have won three consecutive victories, and their opponents even include the leader Wuhan Three Towns.

Li Weifeng attaches great importance to such relegation opponents. After the 1-1 draw with the Shenzhen team at home on the evening of October 4, he immediately put his players into preparations for the match with the Cangzhou Lions. Facing the sudden rise of the Cangzhou Lions after the second transfer, Li Weifeng had to carefully analyze with the players how to deal with the Cangzhou Lions attacking group headed by Kante.

When he was a player, Li Weifeng was born in a central defender. He has a very deep understanding of defense. From a player to a coach, he knows how to improve the hardness of the defense. Li Weifeng especially analyzes and guides the players in the midfield and backcourt. He even conducts simulated defense on the training ground. After the game, Guangzhou City goalkeeper Han Jiaqi revealed, “The coaching staff analyzed the opponent’s very distinctive players, and then we still achieved our goal step by step according to the coach’s deployment.”

It is worth noting that Li Weifeng insisted on using the three central defender tactics after he took office as the head coach of Guangzhou City Team, and he took the captain Tang Miao from the original right wing back to the central defender position, and marked the deep foot striker Achim Peng in the last round. At that time, Tang Miao, who switched to playing central defender, played a very good role, limiting Achim Peng’s performance.

After trying to play against Shenzhen Football, Tang Miao still started as a central defender in the match against the Cangzhou Lions. He teamed up with Yi Teng and Jiang Jihong to form the third central defender. From the perspective of the defensive end composition of Guangzhou City, a combination of three central defenders and two full backs Liao Jiajun and Ning An is formed. And it was this back line that completely blocked the attacking group of the Cangzhou Lions. In this game, in addition to Su Zu, the Cangzhou Lions sent the attacking group of Oscar + Owusu + Kanter. The Guangzhou City team implemented a man-to-man defense against Kante, and the back line led by Tang Miao played a good role in the hand-to-hand fight against Kante.

After the game, Li Weifeng revealed the detailed defensive arrangement: “We can see that several foreign aids from Cangzhou in the last three or four rounds are in very good condition, and their foreign aid’s ability, impact, and personal skills are all very good. We have special for them. In terms of detailed arrangements, every player on the court should have done a good job, and be able to do a good job of pre-match requirements and arrangements.”

After the draw with the Cangzhou team, Guangzhou City’s points reached 11 points, only one point behind the Guangzhou team who played against Meizhou Hakka today. Since Li Weifeng took office as the head coach of Guangzhou City Team, he has achieved 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, and got 8 points. Although the situation has improved greatly, the team’s task of relegation is still arduous. The 5 rounds are very short for Li Weifeng, and he still has a lot of work to do.

Unfortunately for Guangzhou City, the team’s core foreign aid, Guillermé, was injured and left the field after a high-speed run in the second half. It is understood that his injuries will need to wait for further tests to be confirmed. Since there will be a rest period in the next league, this period also gives Guillerme, Cardona and other injured recovery time.

“If you can’t win, then don’t lose the game.” Cangzhou Lions coach Sablic repeated his football motto after the game. For the Guangzhou City team, which cannot be strengthened in the summer window, if they can achieve the essence of Sablic’s football motto, they can also keep their hopes of relegation.