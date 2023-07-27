Cannavaro takes over Campo Paradiso, where Maradona – Calcio was trained

For years it was the theater of Diego Armando Maradona’s exploits in training before ending up in a state of profound degradation. Now the Paradiso field has been bought by Fabio Cannavaro and new scenarios are opening up.





The same defender of the world champion Italy made the announcement on social media: “Now we can say… the doors of the Centro Paradiso will reopen”.





“Today – explains Cannavaro later reached by ANSA – I did the deed, I took over the Paradiso center in Soccavo. I’ve been trying for 15 years. The idea is to restore the field, set up football schools, let the kids play. That’s something I’m very happy with.”



