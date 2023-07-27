Home » Cannavaro takes over Campo Paradiso, where Maradona – Calcio was trained
Sports

Cannavaro takes over Campo Paradiso, where Maradona – Calcio was trained

by admin
Cannavaro takes over Campo Paradiso, where Maradona – Calcio was trained

For years it was the theater of Diego Armando Maradona’s exploits in training before ending up in a state of profound degradation. Now the Paradiso field has been bought by Fabio Cannavaro and new scenarios are opening up.


The same defender of the world champion Italy made the announcement on social media: “Now we can say… the doors of the Centro Paradiso will reopen”.


“Today – explains Cannavaro later reached by ANSA – I did the deed, I took over the Paradiso center in Soccavo. I’ve been trying for 15 years. The idea is to restore the field, set up football schools, let the kids play. That’s something I’m very happy with.”

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Rivarolese, a test of great character: the only Canavese good debut

You may also like

With Alexandra Popp, Germany finally has a striker...

Óscar Ustari’s Departure from Club Pachuca: What Led...

Poland Open: Britain’s Heather Watson reaches quarter-finals but...

Liverpool’s Second Offer of £45 Million for Lavia...

WTA tournament: Local hero Akugue am Rothenbaum surprisingly...

World Swimming Championships, the program for Friday 28...

Ricarda Bauernfeind wins the Tour de France

Shandong Taishan Dominates with a 6-0 Victory to...

WTA and ATP tournament: Tennis in Hamburg: Altmaier...

Alberth Elis Launches New Honduran Football Club, Panteras...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy