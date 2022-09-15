A two-day competition that crowns an amazing Ludovico Cuignon, Ivrea canoa club, who manages to bring home three tricolor titles, two individual, and one team

IVREA. Ivrea canoa club absolute protagonist on the Brenta river which hosted, on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September, the Italian Canoe Slalom Championships.

A two-day competition that crowns an amazing Ludovico Cuignon, Ivrea canoe club, who manages to bring home three tricolor titles, two individual and one team. In Valstagna, Vicenza, the Ivrea players conquer a total of six tricolor titles: in the men’s C2 senior the Italian title goes to the neck of Ludovico Cuignon and Giacomo Capirone, with a time of 144.21, second place for Luca Malassi and Nicolò Peri, of the Canoa club Bologna, 217.76, third Tommaso Panico and Elio Maiutto, 277.88, again for the Ivrea canoa club.

Tricolor title also in C2 Ragazzi with Andre ‘De Manincor and Matteo Balma. In the team competitions Ivrea that imposes itself in the male senior K1 with Tommaso Panico, Ludovico Cuignon and Matteo Pistoni in 102.43; in the C1 senior women’s team is still Ivrea with Carolina Massarenti, Cecilia Marchegiano and an unprecedented Lucia Pistoni, champion in K1, who, with a time of 238.84 deservedly obtains the title.

Tricolore won also in K1 for Boys’ teams with BrandoBelot de la Hunaudaye-Matteo Balma-Pietro Perazzo. In the absolute of extreme slalom, the new Olympic discipline, in the men’s field he wins the scepter of Italian champion Ludovico Cuignon, silver medal for Giacomo Barzon of the Canoa club Verona, while the bronze goes to Paolo Ceccon of the Carabinieri Sports Center, fourth place for Davide Ghisetti, Ivrea canoe club. Among the women Agata Spagnol of the Sacile Canoe Club stands out, second place for Lucia Pistoni of Ivrea, third Eleonora Lucato of Valstagna. Large mortgage, in light of the results obtained so far for Ivrea on winning the Italian title for society again this year. Only the Italian Slalom Championships are expected next Saturday Junior and extreme Junior and Under 23 on Sunday in Verona with high expectations for the Ivrea athletes. Among the Juniors there will also be Michele Pistoni who will play with Xavier Ferrazzi. –