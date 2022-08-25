The Ivrea canoeist has been summoned for the slalom World Cup final which will be held in Spain from 28 August to 5 September

IVREA. The great and deserved successes for the Ivrea canoe club of president Mario Di Stazio do not end. On the advice of the technical management, the Italian Canoe Kayak Federation has in fact summoned the Eporediese Lucia Pistoni for the Canoe Slalom World Cup final which will be held in Seu d’Urgell in Spain from 28 August to 5 September. In K1 women there will also be Stefanie Horn (Navy). Giovanni De Gennaro (Carabinieri) and Marcello Beda (Air Force) complete the blue patrol for the male K1; for the Canadian male Roberto Colazingari and Paolo Ceccon (Carabinieri), Raffaello Ivaldi (Navy), for the Canadian female Marta Bertoncelli and Elena Borghi, (Carabinieri). For the extreme kayak Zeno Ivaldi (Navy), and Marco Vianello, (Carabinieri). Technical director Daniele Molmenti.

A prestigious result for Lucia Pistoni, who will thus be able to acquire the necessary experience for her future in K1 slalom. –