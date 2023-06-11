Canoe Slalom World Cup: Kimberley Woods wins kayak cross gold in Prague

Woods made her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021

Britain’s Kimberley Woods won gold in the kayak cross at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Prague.

The 27-year-old, last off the ramp in the four-woman final, finished ahead of Tereza Fiserova of the Czech Republic and Italian Stefanie Horn.

The discipline, previously known as extreme slalom, will make its Olympic debut in Paris next year.

Britain’s Olympic silver medallist Mallory Franklin, 28, won K1 bronze on Friday in her first race of the year.

Australia’s Jessica Fox took gold and Germany’s Ricarda Funk silver.

The event, which ends on Monday, is the second of five World Cups external-link between June and October.

The third World Cup begins on Thursday near Ljubljana, Slovenia, while the World Championships take place at Lee Valley from 19-24 September.